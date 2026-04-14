Former Decorated Police Officer Turned Healthcare CEO Releases Book on Hormone Optimization & Building an Optimal Life

Tomo Marjanovic, Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic and author of Operation Optimal

Tomo Marjanovic draws on 12 years in law enforcement and thousands of patient outcomes at Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic in new book on health and radical ownership

Nobody's coming to save you. Not your doctor. Not the medical system. Not some miracle drug. If your health is your responsibility, that means you have the power to change it right now. Today.” — Tomo Marjanovic, CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Decorated Police Officer Turned Healthcare CEO Releases New Book on Hormone Optimization and Building a Life Without LimitsTomo Marjanovic, founder of multi-state Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic, draws on 12 years in law enforcement and thousands of patient outcomes in "Operation Optimal"Tomo Marjanovic, founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic, today announces the release of his book, "Operation Optimal: Health, Wellness, & Becoming Your Best You," now available at OperationOptimal.com and major retailers.The book draws on Marjanovic's unlikely path from decorated police officer to healthcare entrepreneur. After spending 12 years in law enforcement in Ohio and Florida, earning the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic experienced firsthand how chronic night shift work and occupational stress quietly destroyed his hormonal health. When the medical system offered him antidepressants instead of addressing the root cause, he decided to take control of his own health."I became a patient before I ever became an owner," Marjanovic said. "The system told me I was fine. I wasn't. So I built the company I wished existed when I was the one suffering."Marjanovic earned his certification in Advanced Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy through Worldlink Medical, left law enforcement in 2018, and founded Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic in Orlando in 2019 with maxed out credit cards and no outside funding. COVID-19 hit three months after opening. He survived on $7,000 in the bank and did not pay himself for two years.Today Aspire Rejuvenation is a multi-million dollar hormone optimization and regenerative medicine company operating in Orlando, Pittsburgh (Wexford), Dallas (Plano), and Ebensburg, PA. The company is expanding into Cleveland and Dubai with a franchise model planned for late 2026. Aspire has earned hundreds of five-star reviews, a BBB A+ rating, and serves thousands of patients through bioidentical HRT, peptide therapy, stem cell and exosome treatments, medical weight loss, and IV therapy.Named a Top 100 Healthcare Visionary by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH), Marjanovic has been featured in USA Today, the New York Post, Miami Herald, Modern Luxury, The Independent, Authority Magazine, and The Manual.About the BookOperation Optimal spans 12 chapters across three sections covering health, the future of medicine, and the connection between health and wealth. Topics include hormone optimization, longevity science based on Blue Zone research, the toll of chronic stress and cortisol on the body, understanding lab work, the ethics of modern healthcare, stoicism as a daily practice, and what Marjanovic calls "radical ownership," the belief that everything that happens to you, good or bad, is your responsibility.The book also features a chapter co-authored with Aspire Medical Director Dr. Joseph Clark on the future of ethical healthcare."Nobody's coming to save you. Not your doctor. Not the medical system. Not some miracle drug," Marjanovic writes in the book's introduction. "If your health is your responsibility, that means you have the power to change it right now. Today."A Mission for Veterans and First RespondersA core part of Marjanovic's mission is making hormone optimization accessible to veterans and first responders, a population whose careers systematically damage their hormonal health and who are routinely underserved by existing systems."I've watched veterans walk into my clinic carrying bags full of VA-prescribed medications and walk out months later needing none of them," Marjanovic said. "We addressed what was actually wrong. That should not be the exception. That should be the standard."Availability"Operation Optimal: Health, Wellness, & Becoming Your Best You" is available now for purchase at OperationOptimal.com and through major book retailers.About Aspire Rejuvenation ClinicAspire Rejuvenation is a multi-state hormone optimization and regenerative medicine company founded in Orlando in 2019. Led by CEO Tomo Marjanovic and Medical Director Dr. Joseph Clark, Aspire operates in Orlando, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Ebensburg, PA with expansion underway in Cleveland and Dubai. Learn more at aspirerejuvenation.com About Tomo MarjanovicTomo Marjanovic is a first-generation Croatian-American, former decorated police officer, former competitive bodybuilder, and healthcare entrepreneur. He hosts the Tomo Talks podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Learn more at tomomarjanovic.com Media Contact:Tomo Marjanovicme@tomomarjanovic.comtomomarjanovic.com

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