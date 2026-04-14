Meet the 2026 Wunderkinds: 914INC. Spotlights Westchester’s Rising Leaders

Honorees featured in the May/June issue and celebrated at May 19 event

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 914INC. proudly unveils its 2026 class of Wunderkinds, recognizing Westchester County’s most accomplished young professionals under 35 who are making a significant impact across industries including finance, law, healthcare, technology, real estate, nonprofits, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.The annual feature spotlights emerging leaders selected for their professional achievements, innovation, and commitment to the Westchester business community. Each of the twenty-six honorees is profiled, offering a closer look at their career paths, accomplishments, and the ideas shaping the region’s business landscape.“The Wunderkinds issue is always one of our most inspiring,” said Jonna Gallo Weppler, editor in chief of 914INC. “Every year, we’re continually impressed by the level of talent and ambition across Westchester. These young professionals are building businesses, leading organizations, and driving meaningful change in their industries and communities. They truly represent the future of business in our region.”The 2026 honorees will also be celebrated at the annual 914INC. Wunderkinds event on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Mamaroneck Beach + Yacht Club (6–8 p.m.). The evening will bring together past and present honorees, business leaders, and community influencers for networking and recognition, while fostering new connections across Westchester’s professional community.For event information and tickets, visit: westchestermagazine.com/events/wunderkinds.The full list of 2026 Wunderkinds can be found in the May/June issue of 914INC., available now in print and online.About 914INC.914INC. is the award-winning business lifestyle publication of Westchester Magazine, dedicated to covering the companies, entrepreneurs, and trends that shape the county’s economic landscape. With in-depth reporting, insightful profiles, and essential guides, 914INC. is the leading source for business intelligence in Westchester County.ABOUT TODAY MEDIAToday Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is relevant, engaging, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications, and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic, popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland; Rye, New York; and Philadelphia’s western suburbs

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