HILL FARRER & BURRILL CONTINUES MOMENTUM WITH SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT CALIFORNIA RANKING

Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today it has been ranked for the second consecutive year in Chambers Spotlight California. This year, the firm expanded its presence in the guide, increasing its ranked practice areas from two to three: Labor & Employment, General Commercial Litigation and Real Estate. Chambers Spotlight rankings are based on rigorous, independent research identifying exceptional small- and mid-sized law firms across the state.“Receiving a triple distinction from Chambers Spotlight is a proud milestone for Hill Farrer,” said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. “To be recognized in three practice areas underscores the incredible depth of our talent and our ability to provide elite advocacy across a wide spectrum of complex legal matters."For more than a century, Hill Farrer has built a legacy of excellence across practices, including business, labor and employment, trusts and estates, bankruptcy, real estate and litigation. The firm’s attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by the courts and peers alike. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer provides consistent success for its clients.\Hill Farrer was recognized as a Best Law Firm2026 by Best Lawyersand a 2025 “Top Law Firm” by the Los Angeles Times.

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