ELFIGO Mobility Introduces SGD 1 First-Year E247 Subscription to Improve PMA Safety and Accessibility in Singapore

ELFIGO Mobility Singapore offers its E247 PMA Roadside Assistance with a limited-time subscription for just SGD 1 for the first year.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 26 March 2026 — ELFIGO Mobility, a trusted provider of personal mobility aid (PMA) and after-sales support services in Singapore, today announced a limited-time promotion offering its E247 subscription at just SGD 1 for the first year.This initiative aims to improve access to 24/7 roadside assistance for mobility scooter and motorised wheelchair users, addressing growing concerns around safety, device breakdowns, and support availability for PMA users across Singapore.With Singapore’s ageing population and increasing reliance on mobility devices such as electric wheelchair and mobility scooter, the need for reliable, on-demand support has become more critical than ever. E247 is designed to provide round-the-clock roadside assistance, breakdown support, and service coordination, helping users and caregivers navigate unexpected situations with confidence.“Access to timely assistance can make a significant difference for PMA such as motorised wheelchair and mobility scooter users, especially in urgent situations,” said Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility. “By lowering the first-year subscription to just SGD 1, we are removing a key barrier to entry—allowing more users to experience the reliability of E247, while accelerating adoption of a service we believe should be a standard layer of support for every mobility aid user in Singapore.”ELFIGO Mobility has built its reputation by focusing on practical, user-centric solutions, including on-site servicing, after-sales support, and a wide range of PMAs tailored to different mobility needs. The E247 service complements this ecosystem by ensuring that users are never left stranded due to unexpected device issues.This promotion is part of ELFIGO Mobility’s broader mission to enhance mobility independence, improve safety standards, and raise awareness of responsible PMA usage in Singapore.The SGD 1 first-year subscription offer is available for a limited time only. Existing and new customers are encouraged to sign up early to secure the promotion.Visit ELFIGO Mobility (Formerly Falcon Mobility) to discover a range of products of personal mobility aid (PMA) such as mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs, designed to support your independence and well-being.

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