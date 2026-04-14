DreamWall™ Launches: Premium MicroLED CooLED Video Walls, Reimagined for Real-World Budgets

DreamWall MicroLED Video Walls Launches In the US Gary Wermuth, CEO (L), Noah Meicler, President (R)

From an Industry Icon Comes DreamWall™ —The Next Generation of Accessible MicroLED Video Walls

DreamWall was created to give integrators a better path into large-scale direct-view LED—one that combines premium performance with practical system design, easy deployment, and real-world value.” — Noah Meicler, President of DreamWall™

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand grows for large-scale visual experiences in today’s luxury residential homes, MicroLED video walls are emerging as an increasingly popular choice for homeowners seeking cinematic entertainment, dynamic digital art displays, and integrated smart-home visualization. Building on this momentum in large-format display innovation, DreamWall™ enters the residential CI and AV integration market with premium MicroLED CooLED video wall technology that expands what’s possible in performance, design flexibility, affordability, and overall value.DreamWall Technology: Application-Engineered MicroLED Video Wall SolutionsDreamWall™ delivers specification-matched direct-view MicroLED video wall systems engineered for real-world residential applications. Combining advanced CooLED architecture with Chip-on-Board (COB) design, each solution is configured to the exact needs of the project—from cabinet selection and brightness performance to viewing distance, room conditions, and installation requirements—ensuring predictable results from specification through final deployment.As a full digital solutions company built around the custom integration channel, DreamWall™ supports partners well beyond the display itself. With factory-assisted installation guidance, application-matched system configuration, and U.S.-based technical support, DreamWall™ helps streamline planning, reduce project complexity, and give integrators greater confidence delivering large-format MicroLED environments designed for luxury residential installations— with flexible scalability for commercial applications as well.By minimizing heat at the source, DreamWall™ CooLED panels remain cool to the touch without requiring supplemental HVAC or active cooling, while maintaining ultra-efficient power consumption of just 50 watts per cabinet at maximum output. Designed for durability in everyday living environments, the impact-resistant, dust-resistant surface is easy to maintain and supported by a 100,000-hour rated lifespan, anti-glare matte finish for strong performance in high ambient light, and a comprehensive five-year warranty—reinforcing DreamWall™ as a dependable, integrator-focused MicroLED solutions platform rather than a component-level display alternative.The DreamWall™ Advantage: The Dealer Edge— “Independent integrators and specialty CE retailers have always been at the center of our approach,” said Gary Wermuth, CEO of DreamWall™. “DreamWall is built on strong relationships, protected distribution, and responsive support—giving dealers confidence that they have a true partner as they bring large-scale LED solutions into more luxury residential and commercial AV projects.”A New Brand — And A New Chapter For CI Industry VeteranA new chapter begins for custom integration industry veteran Gary Wermuth, whose CI industry success and leadership have long served as an anchor of credibility and trust across the integration channel. As founder and former owner/CEO of WAVE Electronics, Wermuth built the company into one of the largest and most respected custom integration distributors in the United States before its 2018 acquisition by Kingswood Capital Management, parent company of AVAD. Earlier in his career, he spent more than two decades leading a prominent CE sales firm serving the TOLA region, establishing deep and lasting relationships with integrators nationwide.Today, Gary Wermuth brings that same dealer-first philosophy and channel commitment to his role as CEO of DreamWall™, working alongside his son, Noah Meicler, President of DreamWall™. With more than 50 years of leadership in consumer electronics and custom integration, the father-and-son team provides a strong foundation of credibility and continuity as DreamWall™ introduces large-scale direct view MicroLED solutions supported by protected distribution and a model built specifically to strengthen integration partners.The growing DreamWall™ leadership team includes James Needham, VP, Western Region; Stan Clark, VP, Eastern Region; David Lynch, VP, Central Region; and Ed Cantu, Inside Sales. Supporting the company’s national rollout and industry outreach, CE/CI public relations professional Roberta Lewis has been engaged to lead industry communications efforts, bringing strong channel relationships and deep market experience to help accelerate the brand’s presence across the CI integration, luxury residential, and AV markets.— “DreamWall was created to give integrators a better path into large-scale direct-view LED—one that combines premium performance with practical system design, predictable deployment, and real-world value,” said Noah Meicler, President of DreamWall™. “Our goal is to make specifying and delivering LED video walls more accessible, more reliable for the CI channel.”DreamWall™ Actively Onboarding CI Dealers And Sales Representative Teams NationwideDreamWall™ is actively seeking the industry’s leading sales representative firms and CI dealers to join its expanding network across the custom integration and AV channels nationwide. The company’s growing rep footprint already includes Scowcroft Associates, New Era Marketing, Mike Pecar Sales, LLC, and LIT Luxury Integrated Technologies—early partners helping introduce DreamWall’s MicroLED video wall solutions to integration professionals across key regions.

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