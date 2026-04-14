Skip Bin Co sees rising diesel prices as a driver for EV truck transition

Skip Bin Hire Sydney

Skip Bin Co sees rising diesel prices and scarcity of diesel as a driver to transition its trucks into an electric fleet

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skip Bin Co is one of the largest skip bin hire companies in Sydney and across Australia as a whole. They service all customers, delivering bins largely to construction sites, residential, corporate clients and government departments.

In a recent interview with Sennza Media, owner and managing director Nicholas Charles stated " The growing pressure of increasing global scarcity of diesel supplies due to the conflict in the Middle East has had a direct impact on Skip Bin Co and its operations. With a fleet of over 100 trucks nationwide, with 40 in Sydney alone, the real pressure of fuels costs doubling in the past six weeks has been a significant cost to absorb. On top of this, with many service stations running out of diesel in more remote areas, Skip Bin Co has had to pull back on some regional deliveries across Australia with the real fear that trucks could become stranded if fuel supplies in those areas continue to dry up"

Asked about where Nicholas sees the future for the trucking industry he had this to say "Australia has relied for too long on foreign diesel supplies. With little to no extraction and refining done locally, our continued reliance is a major threat to the efficiency and longevity of our trucking industry. With Skip Bin Co needing over 15,000 litres just to cover their skip bin Sydney logistics, the threat is real, and for many business with even larger truck fleets, the threat is more potent. We have already started to enquire like many businesses about the long term viability of an electric solution for our fleet".

We spoke to Nicholas about what he thinks an electric solution might look like and what the logistics of that transaction might be- "To be honest, switching to electric is not an easy task. If it was, many businesses would have taken it up years ago. Our restrictions and in the same case as many others in freight, is the sheer weight of what we carry. Take a large construction skip bin, fully loaded with waste like concrete, we could be carrying 20 tonne on a truck. We need to ensure the weight of the truck is factored into that also to meet our legal weight capacity. We could suddenly have more than 25-30 tonne. The size of a battery to carry that weight is immense, and the catch is the battery itself weighs a significant amount. Put all that weight together and suddenly you might be over an allowable carry limit".

Nicholas raised some good points that are likely impacting freight companies in the same respect, mentioned here "There is a risk that going electric, can our trucks handle the weight of a battery mounted underneath the body on top of our loads. It means we might have to carry less, use smaller trucks and ultimately do more deliveries to achieve the same results. What is the cost to that? Well I'll be frank, more drivers and wages, more trucks on the road and much higher prices, and our company philosophy has always been to deliver cheap skip bin hire, so where does that leave our customers?

Questioned about the risk of running out of fuel Nicholas had this to say "Fuel shortages and possible rationing is a real threat to our Skip bin operation. We can do 200 plus deliveries a week in just Sydney. If we run out, and our main clients being in construction, this could really slow down the progress of site builds and the governments goals of reaching an increase in housing supply and finishing public infrastructure projects. It's not just the waste industry thats affected, it's anyone that runs diesel trucks and delivers materials every day Aussies rely on".

About Skip Bin Co.

Skip Bin Co brings together a national network of skip bin providers to deliver the best-priced and quickest bin delivery based on client’s location. By working with over 100 skip bin operators across Australia, Skip Bin Co can organise a bin provider that is closest to the client’s location and is the best-priced provider to deliver the best bin size for the waste type needed to be removed.

Learn more about Skip Bin Co services offered in Sydney by visiting their website here: https://skipbinco.com.au/skip-bin-hire-sydney/

Nicholas Charles

Skip Bin Co

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