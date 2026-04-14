Students Travel 13+ Hours, Meet with Governor’s Education Advisor as Valiant Effort Campaign Gains Momentum

Brooks Allen, Education Policy Advisor to Governor Newsom stands Center with St. Genevieve Students

Students Celebrate as Their Voices are Heard By the Man Advising the Governor on Education

The Governor has not made a decision, he is studying this issue. I’ll be sure to tell him about our meeting today. You all were very impressive.” — Brooks Allen, Education Advisor to Governor Newsom

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of student-led civic engagement, four students from St. Genevieve Parish Schools traveled more than 13 hours round-trip to meet Monday with Brooks Allen, Education Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, to advocate for California’s participation in the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program.The Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program marks the first time federal dollars will be available nationwide to expand educational opportunity. However, each state’s governor must choose to opt in.The meeting, secured by the students themselves, marks a major step in what they describe as “A Valiant Effort” — a growing campaign urging California to opt into the federal program, which could bring billions of dollars in scholarship funding to students across the state.Originally scheduled to be under 30 minutes, the meeting extended to more than an hour, with Allen personally greeting the students in the lobby and escorting them to the conference room.Joining the students were Samara Palko of the California Catholic Conference and Rachel Elginsmith, CEO of The Basic Fund — both invited by the students.Brooks Allen engaged directly with the students throughout the meeting, asking questions and commending them for their preparation and advocacy. When one student asked how to respond to those who believe the Governor will not support the program, Allen emphasized that no decision has been made, noting that the administration is awaiting final guidance from the U.S. Treasury. He encouraged students to continue their efforts, signaling that the issue remains under active consideration.Students also outlined plans to generate broader awareness by mailing 15,000 postcards on a single day through a symbolic, student-led procession. The first postcard will begin in the preschool, passed student-to-student across all grade levels, ultimately traveling through the hands of all 1,122 students in a half-mile line to the Panorama City Post Office, where the oldest student will deliver it to the postmaster for mailing.Students also expressed frustration that media coverage has not matched the scale or potential impact of the issue. While Allen initially noted he had seen national reporting, he acknowledged that coverage from California-based outlets has been limited.The meeting itself reflects the grassroots nature of the campaign. During a prior visit to Sacramento, a student struck up a conversation with a café owner near the Capitol, whose interest in the issue ultimately led to her brokering a meeting between the students and Allen. “She asked about my shirt and I explained how important it is for the governor to say yes. More importantly, I let her know that the money will go to other states if he says no. She said she knew some people who could help us. The next thing I knew, I’m on my way back to Sacramento to meet with Mr. Allen,” said freshman Miriam Kaladzhyan.Students gave Mr. Allen 10 purple postcards signed by voters urging Governor Newsom to “Say Yes to the FTCS.” They let him know they have collected an additional 15,000 which will be mailed en masse next month. Students are urging other schools and districts to join the postcard campaign. Students in schools in the diocese of Oakland have joined the coalition and plan to send several thousand postcards of their own.The Valiant Effort Campaign is getting attention from states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware with inquiries to emulate their innovative spirit. The four students are part of a Leadership and Advocacy course St. Genevieve is offering in partnership with Seton Hill University in Greensburg PA. It is a largely student-driven curriculum with one objective: Convince Governor Newsom to say yes. Students are eligible to earn 3 college credits.Students prepared extensively — studying Allen’s role in the landmark Williams v. California case, and reaching out to Sacramento media outlets to raise awareness of their effort. They also were prepared to set the record straight regarding misinformation surrounding the program. Students clarified that students in public schools will be eligible to receive these scholarships and it will be added money to public schools, not taking any away. It will equate to billions of additional dollars to strengthen schools across the state.The growing support among Californians for these funds was also a point of conversation. Democrats for Education Reform did a poll in November which showed 59% of Californians are in favor and the percentage is higher among voters of color. Freshman Manuel Melgar-Atanaya told Allen, “We’ve been working hard on this issue. We’re talking to anyone who will listen and sometimes talking to people who don’t want to listen. So I can pretty much guarantee that if they did the same poll today, the percentages will be higher.”Student reactions following the meeting reflected both pride and determination.“This is one major step in a long race,” said Luca Rios. “It was successful because we listened carefully — and so did he. I think it resonated with him when I mentioned his involvement in the landmark case of Williams vs. CA. I told him the result of that case became the foundation for equity in education in CA and now the FTCS can become the ladder.”“I loved meeting with Brooks Allen,” said Manuel Melgar-Acanaya. “I really felt like I was taking the lead on behalf of kids and families across California who will benefit when Governor Newsom says yes.”Students say Monday’s meeting strengthens their resolve.“This is a valiant effort,” said student leader Jolie Avelenda. “We’re showing up, doing the work, and making sure our voices are heard.”St. Genevieve is a National School of Character serving students in preschool through 12th grades. It has the largest enrollment of any archdiocesan or parish school in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

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