XIUCHENG RFID Expands Global Supply of Industrial RFID Tags for Distributors and Enterprise Buyers

Factory-direct RFID manufacturing supports global distributors, retailers, and enterprises with customizable, high-durability tag solutions.

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XIUCHENG RFID , a factory-direct manufacturer of RFID tags and identification products, today announced the expansion of its global supply capabilities to better serve RFID distributors, resellers, retailers, and enterprise buyers worldwide.With over a decade of production experience, XIUCHENG RFID focuses on delivering scalable, customizable RFID products designed for real-world industrial and commercial applications. The company operates as a manufacturing partner for businesses seeking consistent product quality, flexible customization, and reliable supply—key factors for organizations managing RFID deployments across multiple regions and industries.Unlike solution providers or system integrators, XIUCHENG RFID is positioned at the manufacturing level of the supply chain. This allows the company to offer competitive pricing, stable production lead times, and direct technical alignment with client requirements. Its customers include RFID solution providers, wholesalers, brand owners, and enterprise procurement teams integrating RFID into operations such as asset tracking, inventory management, access control, and textile management.The company’s product portfolio includes RFID laundry tags, industrial UHF hard tags, NFC wristbands, RFID labels and stickers, animal identification microchips, and custom-embedded RFID components. All products are engineered for durability and performance under demanding conditions, including high temperatures, repeated washing cycles, chemical exposure, and outdoor environments.Customization remains a core capability. Clients can specify frequency standards (LF, HF, UHF), chip models, memory configurations, materials, encapsulation methods, and installation formats such as adhesive, sewing, or mechanical fixation. This level of flexibility ensures that XIUCHENG RFID products can be integrated into a wide range of systems and comply with regional and industry-specific requirements.“Our role is to support our clients as a reliable manufacturing backbone,” said a spokesperson for XIUCHENG RFID. “Distributors and enterprise buyers need more than just products—they need consistency, adaptability, and the ability to scale. That’s where we focus our efforts.”In addition to industrial applications, XIUCHENG RFID has participated in large-scale international event projects, particularly in RFID wristband production. Due to strict non-disclosure agreements with clients, most project details are not publicly disclosed until agreed timeframes are met. However, the company confirmed that it was one of the RFID wristband suppliers for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. This project required high-volume production, consistent chip performance, and strict delivery timelines—demonstrating the company’s ability to meet the operational demands of global events. XIUCHENG RFID has also contributed to other major international sporting events, including projects associated with the Olympic Games, under similar confidentiality terms.XIUCHENG RFID has established a structured production and quality control system to ensure product consistency across large-volume orders. The company supports both standard product lines and OEM/ODM manufacturing, enabling partners to develop private-label RFID products or application-specific designs tailored to their markets.As global adoption of RFID technology continues to accelerate—particularly in manufacturing, retail, logistics, and asset management—supply chain stability and product reliability are becoming increasingly critical. Businesses are seeking manufacturing partners capable of supporting long-term growth, rapid scaling, and evolving technical requirements.By expanding its global supply capabilities, XIUCHENG RFID aims to strengthen collaboration with partners across North America, Europe, Asia, and other key markets. The company is also enhancing its international communication and support systems to ensure efficient project execution and ongoing client support.XIUCHENG RFID continues to invest in production efficiency, material innovation, and product durability, reinforcing its position as a practical and dependable RFID manufacturing partner for a global customer base.For more information about XIUCHENG RFID and its RFID manufacturing capabilities, visit the company’s official website or contact its international sales team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.