Collierville Homes Now Sit 116 Days on Market — Nearly Double Last Year's Pace

As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis

As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis outlines five selling options for Collierville homeowners facing a slower market and declining prices

The homes are worth more, the equity is larger, and the cost of sitting on the market for four months is real. More Collierville homeowners are looking for a guaranteed close.” — Nick Hedberg

COLLIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homes in Collierville, Tennessee are now taking an average of 116 days to sell — up from 69 days a year ago — according to February 2026 data from Redfin. The median sale price has dropped 7.7 percent year over year to $483,000, and the number of closed transactions fell from 41 to 38 over the same period. For a community where the typical home is valued above $500,000, those extra weeks on the market can translate into thousands of dollars in carrying costs, price reductions, and missed opportunities.The slowdown comes amid a broader shift in the Shelby County housing market. A recent report found that more than 10,000 properties across Memphis are five or more years behind on property taxes, and the Shelby County Land Bank launched a 25 percent discount on delinquent tax properties earlier this month. While Collierville's market is distinct from Memphis proper, the countywide trend is putting downward pressure on buyer confidence across the region.For Collierville homeowners who need to sell and cannot afford to wait four months for a traditional closing, here are the five best options for homeowners — each with different tradeoffs in speed, cost, and net proceeds.1. Sell directly to a local cash buyer. Companies like As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis purchase homes in any condition for cash, with closings possible in as few as seven days. There are no agent commissions, no repair requirements, and no closing costs to the seller. This option works best for homeowners who need certainty and speed — particularly those dealing with inherited property, deferred maintenance, or financial deadlines.2. List the home for sale by owner (FSBO). Selling without an agent saves the 5 to 6 percent listing commission, but the seller handles pricing, marketing, showings, negotiation, and paperwork. In a market where homes are sitting nearly four months, FSBO sellers face a longer timeline without professional support.3. List with a licensed real estate agent. The traditional path. An agent handles marketing and negotiation, but the seller pays commission and typically needs to make the home show-ready. In Collierville's current market, even agent-listed homes are averaging well over two months to close. Financing contingencies and appraisal gaps add further risk.4. Sell at auction. Shelby County holds online tax sales through the Zeus Auction platform for properties with unpaid taxes. This is not a voluntary selling strategy — it is the consequence of prolonged delinquency. Homeowners approaching this threshold should explore alternatives before reaching the auction stage.5. Rent the property and wait for the market to recover. If a homeowner can carry the mortgage, HOA fees, insurance, and property taxes, holding the property may make sense. But Collierville's HOA communities often have strict maintenance standards, and carrying costs on a $500,000 home add up quickly."Collierville homeowners are in a different position than sellers in other parts of Memphis," said Nick Hedberg, founder of As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis. "The homes are worth more, the equity is larger, and the cost of sitting on the market for four months is real. We are seeing more homeowners in Collierville reach out because they want a guaranteed close without the uncertainty."Collierville homeowners who want to compare their options can visit https://shelby.as-ishomebuyer.com/collierville or call (901) 763-6616 for a no-obligation cash offer.

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