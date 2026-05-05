Emmanuel Coffy, Patent Attorney, Announces Publication of Patent Application Titled: 'Digital Asset Analyzer'

Emmanuel Coffy, Patent Attorney, Former Patent Examiner, Inventor, Author, Announces Publication of Recent Patent Application Titled: “Digital Asset Analyzer.”

MAPLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmanuel Coffy, a Patent Attorney, former Patent Examiner, published author ("The Value of Your Idea$" and "The App Developers Guide To Protecting Your Intellectual Property", and inventor, announced that a recent patent application titled: “Digital Asset Analyzer” on which he is an inventor has been officially published.The publication marks an important milestone in the patent process and highlights Mr. Coffy’s continued work in innovation and Intellectual Property (IP) strategy, particularly in the Electrical arts.With experience spanning patent examination, legal practice, authorship, and invention, Mr. Coffy brings a distinctive perspective to protecting technologies in electrical, electronics, and computer-related fields. His work focuses on helping inventors, startups, and companies develop patent strategies that reflect both technical complexity and business value.“Patent protection in the electrical arts often requires more than a general understanding of patent law,” said Mr. Coffy. “It requires close attention to technical detail, thoughtful claim drafting, and an appreciation for how innovation is actually developed and evaluated. The publication of ‘Digital Asset Analyzer’ reflects the kind of practical, innovation-focused work that continues to shape my perspective as counsel to inventors and technology businesses.”As a former Patent Examiner, Mr. Coffy understands how inventions in the Electrical arts are assessed during prosecution. As a practicing Patent Attorney, he advises clients on patent preparation, prosecution, and portfolio strategy. As an inventor, he has firsthand experience navigating the process of turning technical ideas into protectable Intellectual Property.The publication of Digital Asset Analyzer” further underscores Mr. Coffy’s active engagement with emerging technology and his commitment to helping innovators secure meaningful protection in complex technical domains.For more information, visit www.coffylaw,com or contact Emmanuel Coffy at info@coffylaw.com or (973) 996-2947.Media Contact:info@coffylaw.com(973) 996-2947

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.