Houston PR agency FIPRM launches sports division, expands into media

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston-based public relations firm FIPRM has launched a new sports division, expanding its services to support professional athletes with specialized public relations and business consulting. The division will offer crisis management, media training and business consulting tailored to athletes navigating both active careers and post-retirement transitions. The firm said its crisis management services are designed to address high-pressure public situations, while media training will help athletes engage effectively in a fast-paced media environment. Its consulting services will focus on long-term business development beyond sports. The announcement comes as FIPRM marks its 17th year in business. The agency has provided public relations and marketing services across industries including beauty, technology, entertainment and sports. In addition to the new division, FIPRM announced plans to develop a sports media platform in partnership with Bolanle Media. Roselyn Omaka, founder of the Bolanle Media Network, will serve as executive producer and network partner for the company’s new podcast, The Basketball Exchange. The biweekly podcast will be hosted by publicist Kretonia Morgan and will feature contributions from former NBA player Orien Green, BIG3 player Adam Drexler and former WNBA champion Janell Burse. The show will cover news and analysis from the WNBA, BIG3, Unrivaled and women’s college basketball.For more information about FIPRM Sports or sponsorship opportunities, contact kmorgan@fiprm.com.

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