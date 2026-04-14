SAESOL Tech Achieves OmniAir® Qualified Test Equipment Status for S2X Tester, Sets New Standard for Global V2X Security

SAESOL Tech Achieves OmniAir® Qualified Test Equipment Status for S2X Tester

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAESOL Tech, a global innovator in mobility cybersecurity, is proud to announce that its S2X Tester has officially earned qualification as OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) from the OmniAir Consortium. This achievement comes as the company continues to accelerate its U.S. expansion, following the recent opening of its strategic office in Menlo Park, California.This qualification confirms the S2X Tester as a certified tool for V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) standards compliance, providing a critical technical foundation for the deployment of secure connected vehicle technologies. With this achievement, SAESOL Tech is positioned to support the rigorous certification requirements of the world’s leading V2X markets.The S2X Tester is a specialized, high-performance platform designed to evaluate and verify the implementation of IEEE 1609.2.1, the essential international standard for security certificate management. It ensures seamless, secure interoperability between On-Board Units (OBUs), Roadside Units (RSUs), and Security Credential Management Systems (SCMS).The S2X Tester provides a robust suite of features designed for the complexities of global manufacturing. It ensures multi-regional compliance by offering tailored test cases that meet the specific security and communication requirements of North America, Korea and Taiwan. Furthermore, the platform's high-precision automated verification for message signing and system operations allows for the generation of detailed reports required by international certification bodies. This intuitive interface enables manufacturers to rapidly configure and analyze results, significantly reducing the time-to-market for next-generation connected vehicle devices.The qualification followed exhaustive testing and verification by OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratories, including DEKRA and the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), confirming the platform’s world-class accuracy and reliability.A Vision for Secure Mobility“OmniAir congratulates SAESOL Tech on achieving qualification for its S2X Tester,” said Jason Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium. “High-quality, qualified test equipment is essential to advancing a robust certification ecosystem and ensuring that connected vehicle technologies perform reliably and securely in the field.”“Achieving OQTE qualification is a testament to our commitment to global security standards,” said Harry Han, CEO of SAESOL Tech.About SAESOL TechSAESOL Tech is a specialized mobility cybersecurity firm delivering end-to-end security for the future of transportation. The company’s comprehensive "S2X" suite includes V2X Security PKI servers, AI-driven misbehavior detection, and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions. SAESOL Tech empowers global automotive leaders and public agencies to deploy secure, interoperable, and resilient C-ITS networks.For more information, please visit https://www.saesoltech.com

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