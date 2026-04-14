New State-of-the-Art Medical Office Development Announced at 5333 S Harlem Avenue

±14,200 SF facility to deliver Spring 2027; leasing opportunities now available

We are excited to expand our footprint in a community we have served for over 40 years. We look forward to establishing a co-tenancy that complements our services and enhances the care we provide.” — Dr. Michael Awad, Owner, Women’s Health Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new, purpose-built medical office development is set to break ground in April 2026 at 5333 S Harlem Avenue , bringing a modern, patient-focused healthcare facility to one of Chicago’s most accessible corridors.The ±14,200-square-foot building is being developed by Women’s Health Group , which will anchor the property with a long-term presence, occupying a portion of the building. The remaining space is now available for lease to complementary medical users seeking a high-quality, strategically located facility.Designed as a state-of-the-art medical office, the project will feature efficient layouts, including the opportunity to occupy a full floor, modern building systems, and ample on-site parking. The property will also include a dedicated ambulance pick-up and drop-off area to support both providers and patients. Direct access off Harlem Avenue ensures strong visibility and ease of ingress and egress.The location offers exceptional regional connectivity, situated just steps from the I-55 on-ramp and approximately 20 minutes from downtown Chicago. The site is also in close proximity to major healthcare institutions, including Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth in La Grange, positioning it as an ideal hub for outpatient services and specialty practices.“We are excited to expand our footprint in a community we have served for over 40 years. We look forward to establishing a co-tenancy that complements our services and enhances the care we provide. This development offers a modern facility in a highly connected location with strong patient demographics.” — Dr. Michael Awad, Owner, Women’s Health GroupConstruction is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with delivery anticipated in Spring 2027. Summit Construction will serve as General Contractor, ZPD+A as architect, and MAS Ventures as developer.Leasing opportunities are currently available for medical and healthcare-related users. For more information, visit 5333HarlemMedical.com or call 312-414-1255.About Women’s Health Group:Women’s Health Group was founded in 1984 by Dr. Magdy Awad, who opened the practice at its current location on Harlem Avenue in 1987. For nearly 40 years, it has been the place generations of Chicago-area women have turned to for trusted, compassionate OB/GYN care.Dr. Magdy’s son, Dr. Michael M. Awad , now leads the practice — and today finds himself delivering the babies of women his father once delivered. That kind of continuity doesn’t happen by accident. It’s built on decades of relationships, trust, and care that go beyond the examRoom.The new building at 5333 S Harlem Avenue is the realization of a lifelong family dream — a modern home for a practice that has always put patients first. Women’s Health Group remains committed to the same values it was founded on: clinical excellence, compassionate care, andtreating every patient as a whole person at every stage of her life.

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