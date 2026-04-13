Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the appointment of O.R. Sattarov as Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
AZERBAIJAN, April 13 - 13 April 2026, 14:10
Guided by Clause 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decide:
Orkhan Rajab oglu Sattarov shall be appointed Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
This Order comes into force on the day of its signing.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 13 April 2026
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