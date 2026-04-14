JTB Consulting has delivered 3,000+ bespoke, investor-ready business plans across 125+ industries — maintaining an 80% funding approval rate against a South African industry average of approximately 7%. From Pretoria, South Africa, JTB Consulting delivers investor-ready business plans and financial models to clients across the UK, UAE, USA, Australia, and Africa — serving 25+ countries worldwide. JTB Consulting marks 20 years of delivering investor-ready business plans across South Africa and 25+ countries — from foundation in 2006 to 3,000+ plans delivered by 2026.

JTB Consulting — South Africa's only FMVA & FPWM-certified business plan consultancy — marks 20 years with an 80% funding approval rate across 125+ industries.

The difference between a funded plan and a rejected one is the evidence, the financial rigour, and the clarity of the commercial logic.” — Dr. Thommie Burger, Founder, JTB Consulting

PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa’s Leading Business Plan Consultants Deliver 3,000+ Investor-Ready Plans — 80% Funding Approval Rate Across 125+ Industries.

JTB Consulting — South Africa’s Only FMVA & FPWM-Certified Business Plan Consultancy — Marks 20 Years of Funding Success.

JTB Consulting, recognised as South Africa’s leading business plan consultants, has delivered more than 3,000 bank-compliant, investor-ready business plans since its founding in 2006 — maintaining an 80% funding approval rate against a South African industry average of approximately 7%.

Founded and personally led by Dr. Thommie Burger (PhD in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management, MBA, FMVA, FPWM), JTB Consulting is the only business plan firm in South Africa holding both the Financial Modelling & Valuation Analyst (FMVA) and Financial Planning & Wealth Management (FPWM) certifications — internationally recognised qualifications issued by the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI).

WHO IS JTB CONSULTING?

JTB Consulting is a specialist business plan consultancy headquartered in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa. Since 2006, the firm has delivered professionally structured, evidence-based business plans, financial models, company valuations, feasibility studies, and investor pitch decks for startups, SMEs, corporates, and project sponsors across South Africa and 25+ countries internationally.

Every engagement is personally overseen by Dr. Thommie Burger — ensuring each deliverable meets the due diligence standards of banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), private investors, and government funding bodies.

The firm serves startups, SMEs, established corporates, and large capital project sponsors across more than 125 industries, including manufacturing, fintech, e-commerce, mining, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, and technology.

Every business plan, financial model, and company valuation is custom-built from scratch — never templated or AI-generated. Dr. Burger personally reviews and approves every deliverable before it is released to the client.

WHY 80%? WHAT SEPARATES FUNDED BUSINESS PLANS FROM REJECTED ONES

South Africa’s funding approval rate for business plan submissions sits at approximately 7%. JTB Consulting’s clients achieve 80% — a result of three non-negotiable principles applied to every engagement:

1. No templates. Every business plan is built from scratch, tailored to the client’s industry, funding objective, and the target funder’s requirements.

2. Independent market research. Every plan integrates original market sizing, competitor analysis, demand assessment, and regulatory review — not generic industry summaries.

3. Advanced financial modelling. Three-statement financial models with scenario planning, sensitivity analysis, and funder-aligned assumptions — built to withstand due diligence scrutiny.

“The difference between a funded business plan and a rejected one is almost never the idea,” said Dr. Thommie Burger, Founder of JTB Consulting. “It is the quality of the evidence, the rigour of the financial model, and the clarity of the commercial logic. Funders are not investing in documents — they are investing in decisions. Our job is to make that decision easy.”

3,000+ BUSINESS PLANS. 125+ INDUSTRIES. 25+ COUNTRIES.

JTB Consulting’s milestone of 3,000+ business plans spans more than 125 industries — including manufacturing, fintech, mining and minerals, e-commerce, retail, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, property development, and technology startups.

The firm serves clients across all 9 South African provinces — including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein, and Nelspruit — as well as international clients in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Business plans delivered by JTB Consulting are accepted by all major South African funders, including SEDA, IDC, NEF, SEFA, ABSA, FNB, Nedbank, Investec, RMB, Standard Bank, the Land Bank, and the DBSA.

RECOGNITION, RATINGS, AND VERIFIED CLIENT OUTCOMES

JTB Consulting holds a 4.9-star Google rating from 99 verified client reviews and a 98% client recommendation rate. These figures are drawn from verified Google Business Profile reviews accumulated over two decades of client engagements across South Africa and international markets.

SERVICES DELIVERED BY JTB CONSULTING

• Investor-ready and bank-compliant business plans — structured for banks, DFIs, private investors, and VCs

• Three-statement financial models — Excel-based, scenario and sensitivity analysis, funder-aligned

• Company valuations — income-based, market-based, and asset-based methodologies

• Feasibility studies — independent market research, risk assessment, commercial viability analysis

• Investor pitch decks — aligned with business plans and financial models

• Immigration and visa business plans — UK, USA, Australia, Ireland, EU-compliant

• Strategic planning and business model development

The firm also provides business valuation South Africa clients with in-depth, comprehensive business valuation and financial modelling services, focused on clients preparing for M&A, fundraising, and shareholder transactions.

ABOUT DR. THOMMIE BURGER — FOUNDER, JTB CONSULTING

Dr. Thommie Burger holds a PhD in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management, an MBA with specialisation in Entrepreneurship, and a BCom Honours in International Management. He is certified as both an FMVA and FPWM through the Corporate Finance Institute — making him the only business plan consultant in South Africa with this combination of academic and professional credentials.

ABOUT JTB CONSULTING

JTB Consulting operates as a fully online, service-area business, enabling it to serve clients across South Africa and internationally — including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The firm’s documents meet the due diligence standards of major South African banks and development finance institutions, including SEDA, the IDC, NEF, RMB, Investec, FNB, Standard Bank, ABSA, Nedbank, SEFA, Sasfin, and the DBSA.

Both JTB Consulting and Dr. Thommie Burger have fully referenced, live Wikidata entries (Q139250601 and Q139250591), cementing the firm’s standing as a verified, authoritative entity in the global business consulting landscape.

Website: https://jtbconsulting.co.za

Services: https://jtbconsulting.co.za/services/

About Dr. Thommie Burger: https://jtbconsulting.co.za/about/

Get a Quote: https://jtbconsulting.co.za/get-a-quote/

Email: info@jtbconsulting.co.za

Phone: +27 87 133 3997

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jtbconsulting/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jtbconsulting7462

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Thommie Burger Founder & Lead Consultant, JTB Consulting

thommie.burger@jtbconsulting.co.za

+27 87 133 3997

https://jtbconsulting.co.za/

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JTB Consulting — South Africa’s Leading Business Plan Consultants

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