Medical Marketing Whiz to Present Comprehensive Patient Growth Playbook at AMMG Practice Management Workshop

Lori Werner to deliver actionable marketing strategies for age management practices at leading industry event

Lori Werner to share step-by-step marketing execution strategies for age management practices

As patient behavior continues to evolve, practices need a cohesive strategy that not only attracts attention but converts it into growth” — Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz , a leading healthcare marketing agency specializing in patient acquisition, conversion optimization, and practice growth, announces that Lori Werner will be a featured speaker at the upcoming AMMG (American Medical Management Group) Practice Management Workshop April 15 - 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida.The AMMG is a nationally recognized organization dedicated to advancing the field of age management medicine through education, collaboration, and innovation. Its Practice Management Workshop is a premier event designed to equip physicians, practice owners, and administrators with the tools needed to grow, scale, and optimize their practices in an increasingly competitive and evolving healthcare landscape.Werner will present on Wednesday during the workshop, delivering a session titled: “Your Marketing Playbook: Step-By-Step Execution for Patient Growth in Age Management Medicine.”This session is designed to provide physicians and practice leaders with a clear, actionable framework to increase patient inquiries, improve conversion rates, and build long-term patient relationships. Attendees will walk away with practical strategies that can be implemented immediately to drive measurable growth without the need for a complete overhaul of their current systems.Key areas of focus will include:-Website Conversion Mastery: Learn essential website optimizations that increase patient inquiries and turn more visitors into booked appointments-SEO Success Strategies: Discover the latest SEO techniques to improve search rankings and attract local patients actively searching for age management services-Social Media That Speaks to Your Ideal Patient: Implement targeted social media strategies that engage audiences and position your practice as a trusted authority-Email and SMS Lead Nurturing: Build trust and stay top-of-mind with personalized communication strategies that convert leads into loyal patients-Events and Webinars for Rapid Growth: Plan and execute high-impact events and webinars that educate patients, enhance credibility, and generate measurable ROIThe presentation emphasizes execution, offering a structured marketing playbook with step-by-step guidance that practices can begin implementing immediately to improve both visibility and patient acquisition.“As patient behavior continues to evolve, practices need a cohesive strategy that not only attracts attention but converts it into growth,” said Werner. “This playbook is built to simplify marketing and give practices a clear path to consistent, predictable patient acquisition.”Medical Marketing Whiz has become a trusted partner for medical practices nationwide, known for its specialized focus on healthcare marketing and its ability to translate complex digital strategies into real-world patient growth. The agency has been at the forefront of integrating AI-driven marketing, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and conversion-focused website strategies to help practices stay competitive as patient search behavior continues to shift.The AMMG Practice Management Workshop serves as a key gathering for leaders in age management medicine, providing education on both clinical advancements and business operations. With a strong emphasis on innovation and growth, the event offers attendees access to expert-led sessions, peer collaboration, and actionable insights to enhance both patient outcomes and practice performance.Registration for the event is still open. Attendees can receive 20% off registration using code MMW20.Register here: https://agemed.org/cme-conferences/florida-april-2026/ For more information about Medical Marketing Whiz and its services, visit https://medicalmarketingwhiz.com/ About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a full-service healthcare marketing agency dedicated to helping medical practices grow through strategic branding, digital marketing, and patient acquisition systems. The company specializes in AI-driven marketing, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, and conversion optimization. By focusing exclusively on healthcare, Medical Marketing Whiz delivers tailored strategies that align with how patients search for and choose providers today.

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