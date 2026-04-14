Bishop Leroy Guillory, Fights to Keep Compton Safe Parking Lot Open, Demands Answers from City and County Officials

Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General Speaks Out!

BISHOP GUILLORY, IS FIGHTING TO KEEP A COMPTON SAFE PARKING LOT OPEN AND HE'S ASKING THE CITY & COUNTY OFFICIALS WHERE'S THE MONEY & WHY ISN'T IT IN THE BUDGET?

It has gotten worse far worse than I've ever seen before!” — Ted Hayes, Homeless Activist

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Leroy Guillory, Ombudsman General and a prominent National and International Human Rights Leader and a candidate for Mayor of Compton, California, in the upcoming election scheduled for 2026. Bishop Guillory, a lifetime resident and Compton community leader, he currently serves as an Ombudsman General and formerly served as the Chairman of the both Compton's Personnel and Public Safety Commission. Most paramount Bishop Guillory has been a life time support of Ted Hayes the Los Angeles County outspoken advocate for the homeless. Now, Bishop Guillory is taking a stand to keep the Compton Safe Parking Lot open. "Dozens of people living in their cars in South Los Angeles and Compton rely on this designated parking site for safety and security, but funding cuts threaten to shut it down by the end of June." Said Bishop GuilloryThe Compton Safe Parking Lot, located on Alameda Street, has been a lifeline for those experiencing homelessness in the area. It provides a safe and legal place for individuals and families to park their vehicles and sleep without fear of being harassed or ticketed. However, with the program facing budget cuts, many are worried about where these vulnerable individuals will go.Bishop Guillory is calling on the city and county officials to step up and provide answers. "Where's the money? Isn't it in the budget?" he asks. As a community leader, he is determined to fight for the rights and well-being of those who are often overlooked and marginalized. He believes that it is the responsibility of the government to provide resources and support for the most vulnerable members of society.The Compton Safe Parking Lot has been a successful program, providing a safe haven for those in need. It has also received support from local businesses and organizations. Bishop Guillory is urging the city and county officials to find a solution to keep this vital program running. "We cannot turn our backs on those who are struggling and in need of our help," he says.Bishop Guillory's efforts to keep the Compton Safe Parking Lot open have gained widespread support from the community. He is determined to continue fighting for the rights of the homeless and hopes that the city and county officials will take action to ensure that this important program remains in operation."For the 31 years that I've been involved with homelessness... it has gotten worse far worse than I've ever seen before!" says Ted Hayes, a long-time activist.Hayes says gentrification of the downtown area has begun to scatter a previously concentrated homeless population across the city.The yearly homeless count in Los Angeles County rose to 58,000 in 2017, up from 46,874 in 2016.According to the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, the total estimated number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County is 72,195Three safe parking lots in South LA and Compton are set to close on June 30 because their funding was removed from the new budget.Approximately 36 families (with room for 60) will lose access to security and showers, likely forcing them back onto public streets where they face higher risks of theft and legal citations.Despite 80% of participants having jobs, they remain stuck in the program because local housing costs require an income of 2–3 times the monthly rent—a barrier that is currently insurmountable for many.LOS ANGELES - Dozens of people living in their cars in South Los Angeles and Compton could soon lose access to safe, designated parking sites as funding cuts threaten to shut down the program by the end of June.What we knowHOPICS (Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System), a Los Angeles homeless services provider, says funding has been cut for all three of its safe parking sites, triggering a planned shutdown by June 30, 2026.The sites, located in South Los Angeles and Compton, serve people and families living in their vehicles. According to the organization, about 36 households are currently enrolled, with capacity for around 60 spaces across the program.HOPICS says each location offers security, showers, case management and connections to housing resources.Without access to safe parking, the organization warns participants could be forced back into "unregulated and unsafe environments," increasing exposure to theft, harassment, citations and instability.What they're saying"We have nowhere to go. We’re going to be sleeping in our car anywhere that we can. It’s not right," said Tanya Marshall who has been enrolled in the safe parking program for about three months.Marshall tells FOX11 she became homeless after a rent increase forced her out of housing while living with her daughter."It’s very sad, very depressing. I have anxiety attacks. It’s just too much," said program participant Jamila Remzy.Remzy says she has only been in the program for two weeks after a series of accidents and job loss left her unable to work consistently.Participants also raised concerns about the cost of living making it nearly impossible to transition into housing."You have to make two to three times rent just to get a place. Who makes that kind of money out here?" said Tasha Felder Chisman.TimelineIn February 2026, county officials approved a homelessness spending plan that outlined major funding changes, including the potential elimination of safe parking program funding.Since then, the county has been working through its recommended budget phase, where final allocations and contracts are being determined ahead of the next fiscal year.The final budget is expected to take effect July 1, 2026, when new contracts with service providers — including organizations like HOPICS — would be implemented.The backstorySafe parking programs in Los Angeles were launched around 2017 as a response to the growing number of people living in their vehicles. The programs provide designated lots where participants can park overnight legally and safely, while also connecting them to services and housing support.HOPICS operates as a contracted provider, receiving funding through a combination of city, county, state and federal sources, often distributed through the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.Safe Parking LA officials say the majority of people using the program — about 80% — already have income, but still cannot afford housing. They say demand for spaces remains high and some sites across the region have already closed earlier this year.Now, with the mayor’s budget decision expected soon, officials say critical decisions are still being made about whether programs like these will continue.What we don't knowIt is still unclear whether emergency funding could be secured to keep the sites open beyond June 30.City and county leaders have not publicly detailed whether alternative programs or placements will be available for the households currently enrolled.It is also unclear how many additional safe parking sites across Los Angeles could be affected by similar funding cuts.The SourceWritten by Ombudsman Press News with information from direct interviews with program participants and official data provided by the homeless services organization HOPICS. The timeline and fiscal details are based on the Los Angeles County "Fiscal Year 2026–27 Measure A Spending Plan" and public statements from regional housing advocates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.