787 coffee team celebrates best coffee shop ranking Brandon pena and sam sepulveda celebrate best coffee shop ranking Brandon pena and sam sepulveda celebrate best coffee shop in north america 787 coffee best coffee shop logo

Farm-to-cup Puerto Rican coffee brand ranked among the Top 100 Best Coffee Shops in North America, Central America & Caribbean — #1 in Puerto Rico, New Jersey.

"We didn't start with a café. We started with a farm. While everyone else was buying beans, we were growing them. Sustainability tastes better — and the world's best judges just confirmed it."” — brandON Ivan Pena

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 787 Coffee, the farm-to-cup specialty coffee brand founded in Puerto Rico with locations across the United States and Mexico, has been officially named one of the Top 100 Best Coffee Shops in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean by The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops, the international specialty coffee ranking developed by NEODRINKS in official partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).The recognition was announced at World of Coffee San Diego 2026, one of the most prestigious events in the global specialty coffee industry.787 Coffee received an overall continental ranking of #32 — out of more than 4,600 coffee shops evaluated across the region — earning top placements in every market where the brand operates. 787 Coffee is now ranked as #11 best coffee shop in the United States and #3 in Mexico.About the RankingThe World's 100 Best Coffee Shops ranking is recognized as a leading benchmark in the global specialty coffee industry for identifying establishments shaping the evolution of high-quality coffee. The North America, Central America, and Caribbean edition evaluated more than 4,600 establishments through a dual-validation system combining the assessment of over 200 professional coffee judges with a public vote that surpassed 200,000 participants.The program is conducted under an official agreement with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) — the world's largest coffee trade association — and has been integrated into the World of Coffee calendar, the flagship international trade show for the specialty coffee industry.The 2026 North America, Central America, and Caribbean ranking was unveiled at World of Coffee San Diego before an audience of thousands of specialty coffee professionals, producers, roasters, and industry leaders from around the world."The specialty coffee market is currently evolving on a global scale. With this list, we highlight highly developed regions such as the United States, alongside others such as Central America and the Caribbean, where we align and bring together the most innovative and quality-driven concepts across countries at different stages of development."— César Ramírez, Creator, The World's 100 Best Coffee ShopsAbout 787 CoffeeFounded by BrandON Ivan Peña and Sam Sepulveda, 787 Coffee is a farm-to-cup specialty coffee brand built on a single founding principle: own the farm, control the quality, and share the story of Puerto Rican coffee with the world.The brand is rooted at Hacienda Iluminada — a working coffee farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico, situated at approximately 3,000 feet above sea level in the island's central mountain range. Less than 1% of coffee shops in the world own a coffee farm. 787 Coffee is one of them.From Hacienda Iluminada, beans are harvested by hand at peak ripeness, processed using the honey method to develop the brand's signature buttery, caramel, and dark chocolate flavor profile, roasted in small batches, and delivered fresh — directly to consumers and through 30+ locations across New York City, New Jersey, Texas, Puerto Rico, and now Mexico City.787 Coffee has been recognized by Forbes Next 1000, Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies, Real Leaders Top Impact Companies 2026 (#27 globally), and has received a Google AI Excellence Award. The brand's coffee bags — including the Supremo Roast, Whiskey, Tequila and Mezcal Infused Trios, and monthly subscription service — are available nationally at 787coffee.comThe Significance of the RecognitionThe #32 overall ranking positions 787 Coffee among the top specialty coffee establishments in a region that includes the United States — the world's largest specialty coffee consumer market — alongside Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.More significantly, 787 Coffee's city-level placements establish the brand as the definitive specialty coffee destination in the markets it serves: the first and only Puerto Rican-founded coffee brand to hold a #1 continental ranking in Puerto Rico, the first farm-to-cup coffee brand to rank in the top three in both New York City and Mexico City simultaneously, and the top-ranked specialty coffee shop across all of New Jersey.The ranking is particularly notable in the context of New York City — one of the most competitive specialty coffee markets in the world, home to internationally recognized roasters including Devocion, Sey Coffee, Blue Bottle, and Stumptown. 787 Coffee's #3 ranking in New York places it among the three best specialty coffee experiences in the city.787 Coffee’s founder and co-founder along with leadership and baristas received the recognition and celebrated proudly holding Puerto Rican flags.787 Coffee is a Puerto Rican coffee company based in New York City, they now carefully source specialty coffee from Oaxaca Mexico to represent the heritage of both founders, Puerto Rico and Mexico.Looking Ahead: World StageThe World's 100 Best Coffee Shops program will continue its global expansion with the unveiling of The 100 Best Coffee Shops in Europe at World of Coffee Brussels, June 25–27, 2026. The initiative culminates with the selection of the 100 Best Coffee Shops in the World at CoffeeFest Madrid 2027, March 6–8, 2027.787 Coffee's performance at the continental level positions the brand as a strong candidate for global recognition as the program advances toward its worldwide edition.

787 Coffee is all about connecting, impacting and caffeinating amazing humans.

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