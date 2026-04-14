HEAT SPIKE ALERT: COMMISSIONER LUKE FARLEY URGES HEAT SAFETY AS TEMPERATURES RISE INTO THE 90s

As temperatures across North Carolina begin climbing into the 90s this week, the NC Department of Labor is urging workers to take proactive steps to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

“This week marks our first significant heat spike of the season, but it will not be the last,” said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley. “With temperatures expected to climb steadily into the 90s, this is an important reminder for everyone working outdoors or in hot environments. Heat stress is preventable. Remember these three tools on the job: rest, water, and shade."

Heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can develop quickly in high temperatures — especially for workers in outdoor industries such as construction, agriculture, and landscaping, as well as those in non-climate-controlled indoor environments.

NCDOL emphasizes three key prevention strategies:

“These simple precautions save lives,” Farley added. “We will not compromise when it comes to ensuring every worker makes it home safely at the end of the day.“

The NC Department of Labor also reminds everyone to recognize the signs of heat stress and to respond quickly if symptoms arise.

For more information on workplace heat safety and compliance resources, visit https://www.labor.nc.gov/beat-heat