CCND Conference Highlights Culture and Inclusion in Divorce

CCND’s Annual Conference on culture, identity, and inclusion in divorce is May 29, 2026, at Quinnipiac University School of Law.

As families navigate change, their identities & lived experiences matter. This conference challenges us to create space for those realities & to approach our work with deeper understanding & purpose.” — Rosemarie Ferrante

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce (CCND) is proud to announce its Annual Conference, “Creating Space for Every Family: Culture, Identity, and Inclusion in Collaborative Divorce & Mediation e,” taking place on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Quinnipiac University School of Law in North Haven, CT. This event is being held in conjunction with Quinnipiac University School of Law. Special thanks to our silver sponsor: Charlotte Ejderberg, Co-Parenting, Mediation & Coaching.Designed for legal, mental health, and financial professionals who work with divorcing individuals and families, the conference will focus on understanding and intentionally creating space for the diverse cultural, religious, and personal identities families bring into collaborative divorce and mediation. Through thoughtfully planned panels and discussions, participants will explore how culture, belief systems, traditions, and lived experience shape family dynamics, communication, and decision-making in conflict resolution.Featured Speakers:Lara Traum, Esq. – Drawing on work that examines how culture, religion, and identity shape family dynamics and conflict, Lara Traum will illuminate how these forces surface in mediation and collaborative divorce—and how professionals can respond with greater awareness, sensitivity, and respect.Ben Backes, LCSW, LADC – Drawing on work that examines neurodiversity, executive functioning, and responses to stress and complexity, Ben Backes will highlight how these dynamics appear in mediation and collaborative divorce—and how professionals can approach communication and process design with greater awareness, sensitivity, and intention.Randy J. Heller, Ph.D., LMFT, LMHC - Drawing on decades of experience working with families and professionals in interdisciplinary settings, Dr. Heller will illuminate how curiosity and empathy support effective collaboration in conflict resolution—and how these qualities can be cultivated in mediation and collaborative practice to strengthen communication and support families navigating change.“As families navigate change, their identities and lived experiences matter,” said Rosemarie Ferrante, President of CCND. “This conference challenges us to create space for those realities and to approach our work with deeper understanding, empathy, and purpose.”Who Should Attend?This event is open to both CCND members and nonmembers in the legal, mental health, and financial fields who work with divorcing individuals. Whether you are an attorney, mediator, financial professional, therapist, or social worker, this conference will provide actionable strategies to enhance your practice and better support clients.Event Details:📅 Date: Friday, May 29, 2026🕗 Time: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (Includes networking hour, continental breakfast, and boxed lunch)📍 Location: Quinnipiac University School of Law, 370 Bassett Rd, North Haven, CT🎟️ Registration: CCND Members: $215 | Nonmembers: $265**Register Today!** Secure your spot at https://gooddivorcect.com/ccnd-annual-conference For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact Isabel Barney at info@gooddivorcect.com.About CCND:The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce (CCND) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting non-adversarial divorce processes, such as mediation and collaborative divorce. CCND provides training, resources, and advocacy to help professionals create healthier divorce outcomes for families.

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