Attorney General Ford Announces Settlement with NCL Bahamas, Ltd.

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced a settlement with Norwegian Cruise Line, specifically NCL Bahamas, Ltd., following the multistate investigation of NCL’s sales practices and cancellations procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The settlement prohibits NCL from generating or disseminating deceptive or unsubstantiated sales statements to consumers and prohibits NCL from incentivizing sales over the health and safety of consumers during disaster declarations.



“Companies cannot put profits over the health of their customers,” said Attorney General Ford. “When they do, I will step in to protect Nevadans to hold bad actors accountable. I am proud of the work my Bureau of Consumer Protection did to facilitate this settlement on behalf of Nevadans."



Alongside Attorney General Ford, the settlement includes the attorneys general of Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The settlement recounts that overall, between March 13, 2020, and November 30, 2025, NCL issued reimbursement to consumers of more than $3 billion dollars nationwide, including approximately $2,606,390,428 in credit card refunds and approximately $504,953,348 in future cruise credits.



Pursuant to the settlement agreements, NCL is required to pay $2,000,000 in penalties to the states, including $31,359.66 to Nevada.



By the terms of this settlement, NCL is also required to implement mandatory training for consumer-facing employees regarding appropriate sales communications and NCL is required to designate senior management to approve prospective sales communications prior to their use during a declaration of a disaster in the future.



Those who believe they have been the victim of fraud, deception or an unfair business practice can file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General here.

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