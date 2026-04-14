ForensisGroup Leaders Mercy Steenwyk and Emily Steenwyk Named Nominees for 2026 LA Executive Leadership Awards

ForensisGroup Logo Emily Lou Steenwyk LA Times Nomination Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk LA Times Nomination

Recognized by LA Times Studios for leadership and accomplishments over the past 24 months

These nominations reflect the work being done across the organization. Our focus has been on building processes and relationships that support clarity and consistency in expert witness work.” — Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForensisGroup , known in legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts, a provider of expert witness services, announced that Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder & CEO, and Emily Lou Steenwyk, Director, have each been named shortlist nominees for the 2026 LA Executive Leadership Forum & Awards , presented by LA Times Studios.The recognition highlights executives across California who have demonstrated leadership, measurable impact and sustained success over the past 24 months. Mercy Steenwyk has been nominated in the Founder category, while Emily Steenwyk has been nominated in the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) category, reflecting their distinct roles in shaping the firm’s direction and growth.Founded in 1991, ForensisGroup has grown into a leading provider of expert witness services, supporting attorneys, insurance professionals and organizations in complex litigation. Under Mercy Steenwyk’s leadership, the firm has maintained a consistent focus on independence, rigor and ethical standards in expert witness work, guided by its core principle of Nothing But the Truth. Her leadership has built a business grounded in integrity while expanding its reach across thousands of technical and professional specialties.Emily Lou Steenwyk has played a key role in the firm’s operational and strategic development, including strengthening client engagement, advancing brand positioning and integrating modern tools that support the firm’s High Touch High Tech™ approach. Her work has enhanced the way ForensisGroup connects legal teams with the right experts while maintaining the firm’s emphasis on Excellence in Human Connection™.According to LA Times Studios, nominees are selected based on their professional achievements, leadership contributions and impact within their organizations and industries. Finalists will be determined by a judging committee. The LA Executive Leadership Forum & Awards will take place on June 8, 2026, at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California, bringing together business leaders from across the state.“These nominations reflect the work being done across the organization,” said Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director at ForensisGroup. “Our focus has been on building processes and relationships that support clarity and consistency in expert witness work.”“The foundation of the firm has always been rooted in facts and accountability,” said Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder & CEO. “It’s about ensuring that the work we do contributes to outcomes grounded in Nothing But the Truth.”ForensisGroup continues to support legal teams with expert witness services across technical, scientific, medical, financial and engineering disciplines, helping translate complex issues into clear, defensible insights.About ForensisGroupForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, is a premier provider of expert witnesses, consultants and litigation support professionals with 3,000+ areas of expertise across business, engineering and construction, environmental and science, including technical, medical and financial disciplines. Since 1991, the firm has supported over 20,000 clients in more than 30,000 cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-Owned business in Los Angeles, ForensisGroup is committed to the truth, integrity and service anchored by its belief in Nothing But the Truth, its commitment to Excellence in Human Connection™ and its Force for Good™ initiatives. The firm won the 2025 Social Responsibility Award from The Los Angeles Business Journal, has been voted the Best Expert Provider in the National Law Journal and AM’s Best Client Recommended Expert Service Provider for over ten years. To learn more, visit ForensisGroup.com or call 800-555-5422.###Media Contact: Kathleen McEntee |Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. | p (760) 262.4080 | KMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com

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