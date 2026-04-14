Call It Closed International Realty earns national recognition from RealTrends Verified, ranking among the top brokerages in the U.S. for transaction sides, sales volume, and independent growth.

CIC Further Solidifies Its Position as One of America’s Fastest-Rising Brokerages

We are not just growing for the sake of growth, we are building a company that challenges the traditional model, creates real opportunity for agents, and delivers a better experience for clients.” — Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) continues its rapid national expansion, earning multiple prestigious rankings from RealTrends Verified, one of the most respected and data-driven performance benchmarks in the real estate industry.The company has been recognized across several key categories, including:- RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages- Top 500 Brokerages by Sides: #335 nationwide- Top 500 Brokerages by Volume: #392 nationwide- Top Independents (Private Brokerages): #104 in the U.S.These rankings place Call It Closed International Realty among the top-performing brokerages in the country, based on independently verified transaction data and sales volume, an achievement earned by only a small percentage of firms nationwide.RealTrends Verified is widely regarded as the industry’s gold standard for performance benchmarking, analyzing and validating brokerage production data to identify the most successful and fastest-growing companies in real estate today. Inclusion signals not just scale, but sustained growth, operational excellence, and market impact.Call It Closed International Realty’s continued rise reflects a differentiated model focused on agent empowerment and innovative business practices. This momentum is underscored by a staggering 64% increase in agent count year-over-year, which fueled a 47% increase in transactions and a 43% surge in sales volume over 2024.“This recognition is a direct reflection of the incredible agents and leadership team we’ve built,” said Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO of Call It Closed International Realty. “We are not just growing for the sake of growth, we are building a company that challenges the traditional model, creates real opportunity for agents, and delivers a better experience for clients. To be recognized at a national level by RealTrends Verified validates that what we’re doing is working.”As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, Call It Closed International Realty is gaining momentum as a company on the rise, attracting agents, expanding into new markets, and redefining expectations for what a modern brokerage can be. With a commitment to innovation, culture, and performance, the company is positioning itself as a next-generation leader in residential real estate, one that is not only growing, but reshaping the industry.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

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