Secretary of State Kris Warner releases an online tool for voters to review their Sample Ballot before voting

Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office continues to work closely with the state's 55 county clerks to prepare for the upcoming May 12th Primary Election.

On Monday, Secretary of State Kris Warner released the WVSOS Sample Ballot Lookup Tool​, which is a convenient online portal that allows voters to view their sample ballot for the May 12th Primary Election. Voters simply enter their name, date of birth, and home county to display their sample ballot.

"Voters reviewing their specific sample ballot before voting is one of the best ways to prepare for the upcoming election," said Secretary Warner. "The Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is a convenient option available to all registered voters to be informed on Election Day."

In addition to the Lookup Tool, Warner said that sample ballots will also be published in a newspaper in every county between April 16 and April 22 and may also be made available upon request from each county clerk's office.

The WVSOS Sample Ballot Lookup Tool can be found at GoVoteWV.com.

Secretary Warner reminds citizens that Tuesday, April 21st, is the last day to register to vote or update a voter registration. Early in-person voting begins on Wednesday, April 29th.

To learn more about the upcoming May 12th Primary Election including photo ID requirements, absentee voting, and other dates and deadlines, please visit GoVoteWV.com.