Buca di Beppo Helps Guests File Away The 2026 Tax Season Stress With 10-Day Buy-One-Get-One Pasta Celebration

This tax season, there’s even more to go around the table at Buca di Beppo. Order any full-price pasta, get a family-size portion free through April 19, 2026

DALLAS, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taxes are inevitable, but stress doesn’t have to be. This tax season, Buca di Beppo is taking the load off paperwork and loading up pasta dishes that won’t break the bank. Guests can buy one pasta and get a second pasta free (of equal or lesser value), making it easier than ever to gather, unwind, and indulge in Buca’s signature family-style favorites. The offer is available until April 19, 2026.Known for its over-the-top décor, playful energy, and larger-than-life portions, Buca di Beppo offers a dining experience that feels more like a celebration than a chore. Whether you're wrapping up your return, procrastinating just a little longer, or simply looking for an excuse to get together, Buca is the spot to trade in spreadsheets and deadlines for family-style portions of Buca’s famous pasta dishes.“Tax season can be overwhelming, and we are giving our guests a reason to take a break and enjoy themselves,” said Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice-President, Buca di Beppo. “Our tax season deal is all about bringing people together—sharing great food, sharing laughs, and easing the Tax Day stress."From classic Spaghetti with Half-Pound Meatballs to rich Fettuccine Alfredo and hearty Baked Ziti, Buca’s menu is built for sharing—perfect for families, friends, and coworkers looking to decompress in a lively, kitschy atmosphere that doesn’t take itself too seriously. So go ahead and crunch the numbers later. Celebrate the small wins, embrace the chaos, and let Buca di Beppo handle the pasta.OFFER DETAILS:Buy one pasta, get one free (equal or lesser value).Discount will be applied to the equal or lesser value pasta dish.Available April 9 to April 19, 2026HOW TO PARTICIPATE:Ask for “TaxPastaBOGO” in-restaurant, or enter as a promo code when ordering carry-out and delivery at dineatbuca.com Reservations can be made in advance online at dineatbuca.com/reservations or by phoning the restaurant directly. To find a Buca location closest to you, please visit https://dineatbuca.com/locations/ About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter).LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Valid 4/6-4/19/26 for Dine-In, Carryout, and Delivery orders placed at dineatbuca.com. Discount applies to the equal or lesser value pasta dish. Lasagna and toppings excluded. One offer per check. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer available at participating locations and subject to change.

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