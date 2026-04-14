New Hope for Recovery: FACTS Recovery to Launch 30-Bed Residential Treatment Facility in Melbourne, FL on April 15, 2026

FACTS Recovery Aerial Exterior View

FACTS Recovery Aerial Exterior View

FACTS Recovery Private Rooms with All Facilities

FACTS Recovery Private Rooms with All Facilities

FACTS Recovery Aerial Exterior Side View

FACTS Recovery Aerial Exterior Side View

Transforming lives across Central Florida, Solutions Healthcare provides comprehensive, patient-centered care for mental health and substance abuse recovery.

This facility represents our commitment to raising the standard of care in addiction treatment. We are focused on long-term outcomes, not short-term fixes.”
— Dr. Zach Miller
MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Atlantic Coast Treatment Solutions (FACTS) Recovery, backed by the clinical excellence and proven impact of Solutions Health Care, proudly announces the upcoming opening of its 30-bed residential treatment facility located at 1700 Wuesthoff Dr., Melbourne, FL 32940, with doors set to open on April 15, 2025.

Building on a strong foundation of transforming lives and supporting communities across Central Florida, FACTS Recovery represents the next step in expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment.

Expanding a Legacy of Impact in Central Florida

With a track record of helping individuals achieve lasting recovery, Solutions Healthcare has played a vital role in advancing behavioral health care throughout the region. FACTS Recovery extends this mission by delivering a structured residential environment designed for deep, meaningful healing.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, millions of Americans struggle with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders each year, highlighting the urgent need for accessible, high-quality treatment options.

FACTS Recovery addresses this need with:
- 30-bed residential capacity for personalized care
- Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring disorders
- Individual, group, and family therapy
- Evidence-based clinical programming
- Relapse prevention and aftercare planning

Led by Experienced Clinical Leadership

The facility is led by Dr. Zach Miller (Ph.D., LMHC, MCAP, CRRA), Chief Clinical Officer & Co-Founder, ensuring a strong emphasis on clinical integrity, individualized care, and measurable outcomes.

Joining the leadership team is Jocelyn Riden, PMHNP-BC, MSN Edu., Director of Nursing, a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Orlando Premier Psychiatry.

“Mental wellness and recovery begins at the very thought of reaching out for help, and it continues through proper treatment to identify, address, and heal from trauma. It’s not easy, but our team is up for the challenge,” said Jocelyn Riden.

A Patient-First, Outcomes-Driven Model

FACTS Recovery differentiates itself through a comprehensive, patient-centered approach that integrates clinical expertise with compassionate care.

Key highlights include:
- Trauma-informed treatment approach
- Integrated mental health and addiction care
- High staff-to-client engagement (customize if needed)
- Life skills development and reintegration support
- Modern, comfortable residential environment

Now Accepting Pre-Admissions in Melbourne, FL

FACTS Recovery is currently accepting pre-admissions, referral partnerships, and early inquiries ahead of its official opening.

Individuals and families seeking structured, evidence-based care are encouraged to connect with the team to begin their recovery journey.

About FACTS Recovery

FACTS Recovery is dedicated to delivering high-quality addiction and mental health treatment through evidence-based practices, compassionate care, and a strong focus on long-term recovery outcomes. Backed by the legacy and clinical expertise of Solutions Healthcare, FACTS Recovery is committed to transforming lives and strengthening communities across Florida.

Michael Burke
FACTS Recovery
+1 844-643-2287
mburke@shc.health
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Florida Atlantic Coast Treatment Solutions (FACTS) & Recovery Center in Melbourne, FL

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Contact
Michael Burke
FACTS Recovery
+1 844-643-2287 mburke@shc.health
Company/Organization
Solutions Health Care
1680 St Lucie West Blvd Suite 208
Port St Lucie, Florida, 34986
United States
+1 386-866-3600
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About

Solutions Healthcare is a premier behavioral healthcare organization in Florida, providing comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services in Central Florida. Through a growing network of specialized facilities—including Orlando Treatment Solutions, Palm Coast Treatment Solutions, and Deland Treatment Solutions—the organization delivers high-quality, evidence-based care designed to support long-term recovery and wellness. As a recognized leader in dual diagnosis treatment in Florida, Solutions Healthcare offers a full continuum of care, including residential programs, outpatient services, and long-term recovery support. Each program is tailored to address both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, ensuring patients receive individualized, clinically driven treatment that promotes sustainable outcomes. The organization’s flagship facility, Orlando Treatment Solutions, provides structured and supportive care for individuals seeking addiction treatment in Orlando, while Palm Coast Treatment Solutions expands access to mental health services on Florida’s east coast, and Deland Treatment Solutions focuses on delivering personalized care within a community-centered environment. Together, these centers form an integrated network dedicated to improving access to substance abuse treatment in Florida. Solutions Healthcare utilizes evidence-based therapies, licensed clinical expertise, and a patient-first approach to empower individuals to rebuild their lives. By combining medical care with behavioral health support, the organization addresses the root causes of addiction and mental health challenges—helping patients achieve long-term stability and improved quality of life. Beyond clinical care, Solutions Healthcare is committed to advancing mental health awareness in Florida through community outreach, education, and advocacy. The organization continues to play a vital role in strengthening communities by reducing stigma and increasing access to life-changing care. With a proven track record of positive patient outcomes and a commitment to excellence, Solutions Healthcare remains a trusted provider of addiction and mental health treatment services in Florida, helping individuals and families take meaningful steps toward recovery.

Solutions Health Care

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