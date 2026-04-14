New Hope for Recovery: FACTS Recovery to Launch 30-Bed Residential Treatment Facility in Melbourne, FL on April 15, 2026
Transforming lives across Central Florida, Solutions Healthcare provides comprehensive, patient-centered care for mental health and substance abuse recovery.
Building on a strong foundation of transforming lives and supporting communities across Central Florida, FACTS Recovery represents the next step in expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment.
Expanding a Legacy of Impact in Central Florida
With a track record of helping individuals achieve lasting recovery, Solutions Healthcare has played a vital role in advancing behavioral health care throughout the region. FACTS Recovery extends this mission by delivering a structured residential environment designed for deep, meaningful healing.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, millions of Americans struggle with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders each year, highlighting the urgent need for accessible, high-quality treatment options.
FACTS Recovery addresses this need with:
- 30-bed residential capacity for personalized care
- Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring disorders
- Individual, group, and family therapy
- Evidence-based clinical programming
- Relapse prevention and aftercare planning
Led by Experienced Clinical Leadership
The facility is led by Dr. Zach Miller (Ph.D., LMHC, MCAP, CRRA), Chief Clinical Officer & Co-Founder, ensuring a strong emphasis on clinical integrity, individualized care, and measurable outcomes.
Joining the leadership team is Jocelyn Riden, PMHNP-BC, MSN Edu., Director of Nursing, a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Orlando Premier Psychiatry.
“Mental wellness and recovery begins at the very thought of reaching out for help, and it continues through proper treatment to identify, address, and heal from trauma. It’s not easy, but our team is up for the challenge,” said Jocelyn Riden.
A Patient-First, Outcomes-Driven Model
FACTS Recovery differentiates itself through a comprehensive, patient-centered approach that integrates clinical expertise with compassionate care.
Key highlights include:
- Trauma-informed treatment approach
- Integrated mental health and addiction care
- High staff-to-client engagement (customize if needed)
- Life skills development and reintegration support
- Modern, comfortable residential environment
Now Accepting Pre-Admissions in Melbourne, FL
FACTS Recovery is currently accepting pre-admissions, referral partnerships, and early inquiries ahead of its official opening.
Individuals and families seeking structured, evidence-based care are encouraged to connect with the team to begin their recovery journey.
About FACTS Recovery
FACTS Recovery is dedicated to delivering high-quality addiction and mental health treatment through evidence-based practices, compassionate care, and a strong focus on long-term recovery outcomes. Backed by the legacy and clinical expertise of Solutions Healthcare, FACTS Recovery is committed to transforming lives and strengthening communities across Florida.
Michael Burke
FACTS Recovery
+1 844-643-2287
mburke@shc.health
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Florida Atlantic Coast Treatment Solutions (FACTS) & Recovery Center in Melbourne, FL
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.