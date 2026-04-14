New Hope for Recovery: FACTS Recovery to Launch 30-Bed Residential Treatment Facility in Melbourne, FL on April 15, 2026

About

Solutions Healthcare is a premier behavioral healthcare organization in Florida, providing comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services in Central Florida. Through a growing network of specialized facilities—including Orlando Treatment Solutions, Palm Coast Treatment Solutions, and Deland Treatment Solutions—the organization delivers high-quality, evidence-based care designed to support long-term recovery and wellness. As a recognized leader in dual diagnosis treatment in Florida, Solutions Healthcare offers a full continuum of care, including residential programs, outpatient services, and long-term recovery support. Each program is tailored to address both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, ensuring patients receive individualized, clinically driven treatment that promotes sustainable outcomes. The organization’s flagship facility, Orlando Treatment Solutions, provides structured and supportive care for individuals seeking addiction treatment in Orlando, while Palm Coast Treatment Solutions expands access to mental health services on Florida’s east coast, and Deland Treatment Solutions focuses on delivering personalized care within a community-centered environment. Together, these centers form an integrated network dedicated to improving access to substance abuse treatment in Florida. Solutions Healthcare utilizes evidence-based therapies, licensed clinical expertise, and a patient-first approach to empower individuals to rebuild their lives. By combining medical care with behavioral health support, the organization addresses the root causes of addiction and mental health challenges—helping patients achieve long-term stability and improved quality of life. Beyond clinical care, Solutions Healthcare is committed to advancing mental health awareness in Florida through community outreach, education, and advocacy. The organization continues to play a vital role in strengthening communities by reducing stigma and increasing access to life-changing care. With a proven track record of positive patient outcomes and a commitment to excellence, Solutions Healthcare remains a trusted provider of addiction and mental health treatment services in Florida, helping individuals and families take meaningful steps toward recovery.

Solutions Health Care