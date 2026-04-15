Jake Pine’s Crush Colon Cancer Raises Over $10,000 for Cancer Research and Prevention

Jake Pine Jake Pine Delivering the $10,000 check to University of Miami Crush Colon Cancer Pickleball Tournament Jake Pine and parents at United In Blue where he helped plant 27,400 flags Jake Pine raising colon cancer awareness in his community through a display at Parkland Golf & Country Club

PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2030, an estimated 27,400 adults under the age of 50 in the United States will be diagnosed with colon cancer, and that number continues to rise. This became a reality for Jake Pine when his father was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in early 2023. In that moment, everything changed. What followed was not only a difficult experience for his family, but also a realization that many people are unaware of how common and preventable this disease can be. Rather than staying on the sidelines, Pine turned that moment into momentum.

Pine launched Crush Colon Cancer, an awareness campaign focused on educating people about the importance of early screening and detection as rates continue to rise in younger adults. At its core, his mission is both simple and urgent, aiming to turn awareness into action by helping people catch the disease early or prevent it altogether.

What started as sharing facts and statistics on Instagram quickly grew into something much bigger. With the help of his brother, Pine began organizing pickleball tournaments to bring their community together while raising funds. To date, Crush Colon Cancer has raised over $10,000, which Pine recently donated to the University of Miami to support colorectal cancer research at their Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Medical professionals are already seeing the impact of Pine’s work. Dr. Laurence R. Sands, Chair and Professor of Clinical Surgery for the DeWitt Daughtry Department of Surgery at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, shared, “Jake, your passion and commitment to the Crush Colon Cancer Initiative are truly inspiring. Your support not only helps raise critical awareness and funding, but it also brings hope to so many. This work is incredibly important, and it means more than you know to me and to all of us. Thank you for making such a meaningful difference.” Statements like these reflect the growing recognition of Pine’s work and the real impact he’s already making.

That’s not all, Pine’s impact has extended well beyond fundraising. He has worked to make awareness visible within his community by organizing events, including one where he planted 400 flags in Parkland to represent the number of people diagnosed with colon cancer each day in the United States. He also participated in Fight Colorectal Cancer’s United in Blue, where he helped transform the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as 27,400 flags were placed to honor those under 50 projected to be diagnosed with colon cancer in the year 2030.

Pine’s work is already influencing how people think about early detection, from encouraging young adults to start the conversation to even prompting friends’ parents to get screened sooner. Through the information he shares, he emphasizes that colon cancer is one of the few cancers that can often be prevented entirely when caught early, as doctors are able to remove precancerous polyps during routine screenings. He also highlights that early detection dramatically improves outcomes, with nearly 9 out of 10 people surviving when diagnosed at an early stage. “If encouraging people to get screened earlier saves even one life, then I will have made a difference,” Pine shared.

Crush Colon Cancer continues to grow through strong community support and ongoing outreach, including local efforts and a community newsletter that helps share important information and resources. Pine plans to continue expanding his work in college and beyond, with hopes of reaching larger audiences and bringing this message to an even bigger stage. One day, he’d love to partner with sports teams to host awareness nights during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, with the dream of seeing stadiums filled with the color blue in support of families impacted by the disease, like his own.

To support Pine and Crush Colon Cancer, consider donating to his GoFundMe and encouraging early screening conversations within your own community

About Jake Pine

Jake Pine is a student at North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, Florida, where he is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. He’s also a captain of the school’s hockey team, leading the program to three consecutive state championships and multiple national appearances. In addition to his academic and athletic commitments, Pine is actively involved in his school community and founded a pickleball club to support his awareness efforts.

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Jake Pine

jakepinecollege2027@gmail.com

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Second annual Crush Colon Cancer Pickleball Tournament

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