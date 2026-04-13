Let’s go fishing! Salmon fishing is back in California after more than 3-year closure

“Seeing our salmon populations recover is incredibly heartening and demonstrates what’s possible when we all work together — state and federal partners, tribes, sport anglers and commercial fishing interests, NGOs and others — to do what’s best for salmon,” said CDFW Director Meghan Hertel. “Salmon are part of the cultural fabric of California, and I’m delighted more Californians will have the opportunity to enjoy these magnificent fish whether that’s in the water, on the end of their fishing lines or on their dinner plates.”

Salmon are profoundly important to California’s precious ecosystems and economy. They provide important commercial, recreational, economic, intrinsic and cultural benefits to fishing communities, California Native American tribes, and the entire state. California’s salmon populations are struggling to recover from years of drought, climate disruption, and other environmental and human-made challenges. California has taken significant and meaningful steps to rebuild salmon stocks across California — helping to lead to today’s announcement that opens commercial fishing.

Protecting salmon populations

Governor Newsom announced California’s Salmon Strategy for a Hotter Drier Future in 2024, laying the groundwork in California to restore and rebuild salmon populations. Earlier this year, the state released an update to the original strategy. The progress report shows that of the 71 action items outlined in the Salmon Strategy, nearly 70% are underway, with another 26% already completed. These actions provide tangible benefits for California’s salmon populations and habitats now and into the future.

This work directly supports management decisions about salmon fishing opportunities, including the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) decision to approve ocean salmon seasons and harvest limits.

State agencies, tribes and other partners are making significant progress in achieving goals that include restoring and expanding habitat for salmon spawning and rearing and updating infrastructure for salmon migration. Salmon have been a vital part of California’s landscapes and cultures for generations, with tribal nations bringing deep knowledge to conservation efforts. Partnerships with tribal nations are advancing efforts through co-management agreements, reintroduction projects, and restoration initiatives.

“The health of our salmon populations fluctuates with environmental conditions, and we’ve seen just how vulnerable these fish are to recent droughts, changing river conditions and a warming climate,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “This year’s return of ocean salmon fishing is an encouraging sign as we advance California’s long-term, science-based Salmon Strategy. Together with a range of partners, we’re restoring habitat, removing barriers, improving flow and reconnecting rivers to give salmon a better chance to survive in all conditions. This work is about balance — making improvements and modernizing water management to help nature thrive and our communities prosper.”

More fishing

More open fishing days come as welcome news following the complete closure of recreational ocean salmon fisheries in 2023 and 2024, and only six open days in 2025.

In 2026, CDFW will implement in-season management in both commercial and recreational fisheries to ensure catch of rebounding salmon stocks does not exceed seasonal harvest limits. This is the first year of vessel-based trip limits and seasonal harvest guidelines for California’s commercial salmon fishery following the first use of an in-season management framework during California’s limited recreational ocean season in 2025. In-season management allows fishery managers to close salmon seasons early should harvest guidelines be reached. In-season monitoring to actively manage commercial and recreational ocean salmon fisheries to align with harvest guidelines is identified as a priority action item in the California Salmon Strategy for a Hotter Drier Future

Sport anglers are advised to check for updated information when planning a salmon fishing trip. Season dates, bag and possession limits, size and gear restrictions can be found on CDFW’s Ocean Salmon Fishery Information web page as soon as it is available.