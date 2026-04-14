Dr. Beth Collins, Leading Lipedema Specialist, to Speak at The Aesthetic MEET 2026 in Boston

Dr. Beth Collins, Lipedema Surgeon

Dr. Beth Collins brings her expertise on this often-misunderstood condition to fellow surgeons, shining a light on life-changing care for women with lipedema.

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Beth Collins has been invited to present at The Aesthetic MEET 2026 , the premier educational event hosted by The Aesthetic Society, taking place May 14–17 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Dr. Collins will share her expertise on lipedema —a condition that is finally gaining the medical attention it deserves after years of being misunderstood.Lipedema is a chronic, progressive disorder of the adipose (fat) tissue that causes painful, disproportionate accumulation of fat—primarily in the legs, and sometimes the arms—despite a healthy diet and regular exercise. It affects an estimated 11% of women worldwide and is believed to have a strong genetic and hormonal component. Unlike ordinary fat, lipedema fat is resistant to lifestyle changes, often accompanied by easy bruising, tenderness to touch, and a “column-like” appearance of the limbs that stops abruptly at the ankles or wrists. Many patients live for years with misdiagnoses of obesity or lymphedema, leading to frustration, isolation, and delayed care.“These patients have often been told their pain and body changes are ‘just weight’ or ‘all in their head,’” says Dr. Collins. “I’m passionate about changing that narrative. By educating fellow surgeons at The Aesthetic Society, we can bring more compassionate, evidence-based solutions to women who have felt invisible for far too long.”As one of the few plastic surgeons in New England with extensive experience in specialized, high-volume liposuction for lipedema, Dr. Collins has helped countless patients regain mobility, reduce pain, and restore their quality of life. Her presentation will cover the latest understanding of the disease’s pathophysiology, patient selection, surgical techniques, and the importance of a multidisciplinary approach that includes lymphatic-sparing methods and post-operative care.The Aesthetic MEET 2026 brings together the world’s leading aesthetic surgeons for cutting-edge education and collaboration. Dr. Collins’ session underscores The Collins Center ’s commitment to advancing awareness and treatment of conditions like lipedema that sit at the intersection of reconstructive and aesthetic medicine.About Dr. Beth CollinsDr. Beth Collins is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and fellowship-trained expert in body contouring. She founded The Collins Center in Guilford and Mystic, Connecticut, where she offers personalized surgical and wellness solutions for patients throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and beyond.Media Contact:Jody CollinsThe Collins CenterPhone: (203) 689-5295 | Email: jody@bethcollinsmd.com | Website: thecollinscenterct.com

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