Wellness Industry Reaches $6.8 Trillion, Driving Demand for Skilled Professionals

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu Wellness Industry Reaches $6.8 Trillion

Wellness industry hits $6.8T, fueling demand for skilled integrative health professionals as prevention, mental wellness, & lifestyle care reshape the workforce

The data confirms what we are seeing across education and industry. Wellness is no longer a niche sector. It is a major economic force shaping how people live, work, and care for themselves” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO at ACHS

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research from the Global Wellness Institute highlights continued rapid growth in the global wellness economy, underscoring the increasing demand for professionals trained in integrative health, mental wellness, and preventive care. Insights from the Institute’s latest U.S. analysis can be found here: https://globalwellnessinstitute.org/geography-of-wellness/wellness-in-usa/ According to the Institute’s findings, the global wellness economy reached $6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly $9.8 trillion by 2029, expanding at a rate that outpaces overall global GDP.This growth reflects a broader shift in how individuals and systems approach health, moving away from reactive care toward prevention, lifestyle-based interventions, and whole-person wellness.“The data confirms what we are seeing across education and industry. Wellness is no longer a niche sector. It is a major economic force shaping how people live, work, and care for themselves,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard, Chief Operating Officer at ACHS. “There is a growing need for professionals who understand both evidence-based practices and how to apply them in real-world settings.”Wellness Growth Driven by Mental Health, Prevention, and Lifestyle ChangeThe Global Wellness Institute identifies several key drivers behind this expansion, including increased consumer focus on mental wellness, rising demand for preventive health strategies, and greater investment in wellness-focused environments and services.Notably, sectors such as mental wellness, wellness real estate, and personalized health services are among the fastest-growing areas, reflecting a shift toward integrated, long-term approaches to well-being rather than short-term solutions.This trend is also reflected in consumer behavior, with individuals prioritizing daily habits such as nutrition, stress management, and holistic health practices as core components of their overall health strategy.Implications for Education and Workforce DevelopmentAs the wellness economy expands, so does the need for a workforce equipped with interdisciplinary knowledge spanning nutrition, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, mental health support, and health coaching.ACHS, an accredited, fully online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education, is positioned to meet this demand through programs designed for working adults seeking career advancement or transition into the wellness field.ACHS’s curriculum emphasizes• Evidence-based, integrative health practices• Practical application and experiential learning• Career-aligned skills for emerging wellness rolesACHS also works with a growing network of employers, community, and industry partners to better align education with real-world workforce needs. These collaborations help inform curriculum development, expand experiential learning opportunities, and create clearer pathways between education and employment in the wellness sector.“With wellness becoming embedded across industries, from healthcare to corporate benefits to community health, education must evolve to prepare graduates for a broader, more integrated workforce,” Frigaard added.A Long-Term Shift, Not a Short-Term TrendThe Global Wellness Institute’s research reinforces that the rise of wellness is not temporary. The industry has more than doubled since 2013 and continues to grow steadily across global markets.As wellness becomes a central part of daily life and economic activity, institutions that focus on accessible, flexible, and career-relevant education are expected to play a critical role in shaping the next generation of professionals.About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early adoption of technology, offering fully online classes since 1999, and is continually assessing processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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