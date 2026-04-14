Matium Secures Investment and Bank Facility to Finance the $1 Trillion U.S. Plastics Market Amid Historic Volatility

Matium - Buy and Sell Plastic Resin and Industrial Materials

With $8M raised and a trade finance facility from Erebor Bank, Matium is establishing the transaction layer for materials.

The raw materials markets are the foundation of the global economy, and tech has ignored them.” — Bailey Robin, CEO and Co-founder, Matium

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. plastics market moves a trillion dollars a year on phone calls and spreadsheets. The traders who know how it actually works are retiring. The recent disruptions in petrochemical supply chains are cascading into a volatile and unpredictable plastics market. And AI can't solve a market that hasn't been digitized.Matium is fixing that. The company has built market infrastructure now used by roughly 10% of the U.S. plastics industry – and has raised $8M and secured a scalable trade finance facility from Erebor Bank to grow further. The financing enables suppliers to get paid faster and gives qualified buyers flexible payment terms, pulling forward supply at a time when the industry desperately needs it."The raw materials markets are the foundation of the global economy, and tech has ignored them," said Bailey Robin, CEO and Co-founder of Matium. "There is a small subset of people on this planet who know the architecture of these markets – and many of them are retiring. The risk of that knowledge loss, combined with the opportunity to eliminate waste from supply chains, is what drives our urgency."Matium was founded by a $60M/year plastics trader alongside engineers and operators from Amazon, Disney, and the U.S. Navy. They built tools for the people who actually do the job: a free CRM, ERP, freight, and marketing suite gives plastics producers, manufacturers, recyclers, and traders a single place to run their business. As adoption grew, so did the marketplace – Matium has now digitized over 2 billion pounds of supply and demand.Today, buyers and sellers are matched by Matium's AI engine across cost, spec, and location. Petrochemical producers and enterprise buyers use Matium's auction functionality to automate price discovery for spot materials. By layering in financing, managed logistics, and quality guarantees, the platform is replacing the patchwork of calls and emails that has held the industry back with a system that scales everyone."In every great American industrial buildout, technology innovation and new financial markets rise in tandem," said Meltem Demirors, GP at Crucible Capital. "At Crucible, we're capital markets maximalists. Matium is building the market operating system for how plastics are priced, traded, and financed – and over time, for the broader industrial materials market."As political attention turns to reindustrialization and building new production capacity, Matium is focused on something more immediate: making the existing system work. The U.S. plastics industry already has the producers, the buyers, and the volume. What it lacks is the infrastructure to move materials efficiently between them.By packaging the credit, freight, and financing needs of the industry, Matium delivers a competitive advantage in markets that no individual could achieve alone. With every verified transaction, the platform creates what the industry has never had: a transaction-based index for specific materials. The more companies that join, the better the terms, the sharper the data – and the harder the platform is to displace.Matium's immediate focus is deeper penetration of the U.S. plastics market, with geographic expansion and adjacent categories – chemicals, pulp and paper, industrial packaging, and metals – to follow. Visit matium.com to learn more or join the platform.About MatiumMatium ( https://matium.com/ ) is the transaction layer for materials, built for people who do the job. Our infrastructure platform combines CRM, ERP, marketplace, freight, and transaction processing into a single system of record. Our mission is to minimize the resources required to meet the needs of humanity by making materials easier to find, price, and trade. Materials are the future – Matium is your access.About Crucible CapitalCrucible Capital ( cruciblecap.xyz ) is an investment firm focused on the software, networks, and markets that make critical infrastructure work at scale. We partner with founders who make the industrial economy more efficient and resilient, deploying capital across the lifecycle from venture to credit to infrastructure buildout.About Westerly WindsWesterly Winds ( westerlywinds.com ) is a global private equity firm building businesses for the modern era. We partner with efficient, well-governed emerging companies led by exceptional founders. Our approach combines private equity best practices with a focus on engaged leadership and sustainable growth.About Erebor BankErebor is a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Columbus, OH. Learn more at https://erebor.bank/

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