AMG’S ‘LOCAL NOW’ ADDS SEVEN PREMIUM SCRIPPS CHANNELS--INCLUDING ION--TO EXPANSIVE FREE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

Allen Media Group's digital platform Local Now is the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment, delivering localized content to over 220 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios

Newly-Added Scripps Channels Include: ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit XTRA, Laff More and the Newly-Launched Scripps Sports Network

Local Now is committed to bring the very best in free streaming content, and these 7 channels reflect the depth and diversity of content our audience craves. Local Now keeps getting better every day.” — Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) is pleased to announce that it’s digital platform Local Now -- the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America -- has added seven powerhouse channels from Scripps Networks to its rapidly growing content lineup. The partnership reinforces Local Now's commitment to building the top free streaming destination in the U.S. by combining comprehensive local and national programming without subscription fees or logins.

The new channel additions -- ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit XTRA, Laff More, and the recently launched Scripps Sports Network -- are owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. The expansion strengthens the Local Now growing portfolio of national sports, comedy, and drama channels alongside its core offering of local news, weather, and lifestyle programming from 220 markets for millions of viewers nationwide.

“Local Now is committed to bringing viewers the very best in free streaming content, and this partnership with Scripps takes that mission to an entirely new level,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “These seven channels reflect the depth and diversity of content our audience craves, from edge-of-your-seat mysteries and laugh-out-loud comedies to live sports and culturally rich entertainment. Local Now keeps getting better every day.”

THE NEW CHANNELS JOINING LOCAL NOW:

• ION - One of the most-watched broadcast networks in America, featuring sports and entertainment programming that include hit dramas BLUE BLOODS, NCIS, LAW & ORDER: SVU, and FBI, along with marquee women’s sports from Women’s National Basketball Association, National Women’s Soccer League, Major League Volleyball, Professional Women’s Hockey League and more. ION reaches over 123 million homes nationwide.

• ION Mystery - The ultimate destination for fans of procedural crime dramas, true crime series, and edge-of-your-seat thrillers that keep audiences guessing from the first clue to the final reveal.

• ION Plus - A companion network offering even more suspense, action, and drama, including popular acquired series like MACGUYVER and SCORPION, for viewers who can't get enough.

• Bounce XL - The free streaming companion to Bounce TV, featuring original programming, classic sitcoms, and dramas that highlight Black culture and storytelling.

• Grit XTRA - The free streaming extension of the Grit network dedicated to Westerns, war classics, and action films for fans of time-honored American entertainment.

• Laff More - A free-streaming companion to the Laff network, delivering a non-stop lineup of retro sitcoms and comedy classics, including ALF and AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS, guaranteed to keep viewers smiling.

• Scripps Sports Network - A dedicated 24/7 streaming sports channel delivering free live sports and sports storytelling to audiences nationwide. At launch, the lineup of live professional sports games will include NWSL, MLV, Pro Cheer League – as well as original and acquired sports programming and content from Scripps Sports partnerships with NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, and NCAA Big Sky Conference.

The Scripps Networks channels are now available on the Local Now app, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, and major connected TV and mobile devices. Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment in more than 220 markets across the U.S., offering more than 400 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA, along with more than 30,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The service is free and does not require a subscription.

For more information, visit www.localnow.com

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 220 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com

ABOUT SCRIPPS

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

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