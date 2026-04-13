Guidehealth Selected to Participate in CMS ACCESS Model, Advancing Outcome-Based Chronic Care Delivery

AI-enabled healthcare services company to support technology-driven, outcome-aligned care for Medicare beneficiaries

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth, an AI-enabled healthcare services company focused on value-based care, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) selected the company to participate in the Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) Model, a new national initiative designed to expand access to technology-supported care and improve outcomes for patients with chronic conditions.

The ACCESS Model introduces an outcome-aligned payment approach in Original Medicare, shifting reimbursement from traditional fee-for-service activity toward measurable improvements in patient health. The model, which will launch on July 5 as part of a 10-year initiative, focuses on conditions affecting more than two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries, including hypertension, diabetes, chronic pain and depression. Guidehealth will participate across multiple clinical tracks, including early cardio-kidney-metabolic (eCKM), cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM), and behavioral health.

“ACCESS represents a meaningful step forward in aligning payment with patient outcomes. For years, healthcare organizations have been constrained by models that reward activity over impact, but this model creates the opportunity to scale technology-enabled care that is continuous, personalized, and accountable for results,” said Sanjay Doddamani, MD, Co-founder and CEO of Guidehealth. “Closing the gap between insight and action has been central to our approach. ACCESS provides the framework to deliver that at scale, aligning clinical workflows, patient engagement, and financial incentives in a way that drives meaningful outcomes.”

The ACCESS Model is designed to enable organizations to deliver integrated, technology-supported care in collaboration with existing providers and care teams. Participants must meet strict requirements related to Medicare enrollment, quality reporting, data security, and clinical oversight, ensuring high standards of care delivery and accountability.

Guidehealth’s participation builds on its established platform for value-based care, which integrates predictive analytics, conversational AI, and human clinical support to deliver scalable care management and administrative services. The company currently supports approximately one million lives across health systems, payers, and provider organizations nationwide.

“ACCESS is not just a lower-cost payment model. It is a technology-led operating model that rewards high-value outcomes,” said Dr. Mark Selna, Co-Founder, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Guidehealth. “Success requires complementing fee-for-service episodic care with continuous, coordinated engagement embedded in clinical workflows. By combining predictive intelligence, AI-enabled engagement, and human clinical expertise, we deliver scalable infrastructure that supports providers and improves patient outcomes.”

In parallel with the ACCESS Model launch and announcement of the initial cohort, major health plans that cover more than 165 million covered lives have committed to aligning payment structures with ACCESS principles, signaling broader industry adoption of outcome-based care models.

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is dedicated to making great healthcare affordable for all. The company partners with health systems, payers and employers to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care across all lines of business. Led by physicians, Guidehealth augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, remotely embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. For more information, visit www.guidehealth.com

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