Chair File: Supporting and Sharing the Healing Work of Hospitals and Their Care Teams

More than 1,000 leaders from hospitals and health systems across the country will gather in Washington, D.C., early next week at the 2026 AHA Annual Membership Meeting. It’s important to make the most of this incredible opportunity to discuss the latest developments in our field, share ideas and initiatives, and visit lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advocate for policies that help ensure all patients have access to quality and affordable care and that support health care workers.

One of the things I’m most looking forward to next week is hearing about the innovative, inspiring work that’s happening at hospitals and health systems, large and small. Front-line professionals, C-suite leaders, board members and others — all are committed to delivering quality care to patients and making their communities healthier.

Following the AHA Annual Meeting is National Hospital Week, May 10-16. This is an excellent time to share and celebrate the work of hospital and health system teams more broadly. The AHA has resources to help your organization “tell the hospital story” and encourage community support, including adding your own branding to social content. This year’s theme is “Healing Happens Here.”

We know stories of healing and hope are everyday occurrences at hospitals and health systems: A surgical oncologist pioneers a new procedure to remove a cancerous tumor. A pediatric orthopedic physician provides care that helps a child walk. A psychiatric team provides therapy and treatment for a young adult with a behavioral health disorder. A lab technician draws blood for an older adult’s annual wellness exam. A nurse holds the hand of a patient who needs comfort.

Let’s share our stories and advocate with our lawmakers next week to enact policies that support hospitals’ ability to provide care and services in communities across America. Let’s spotlight our care teams’ commitment and compassion to care for patients next month during National Hospital Week. And all year long, let’s keep highlighting the incredible stories of healing and hope that happen in hospitals and health systems 24/7/365.