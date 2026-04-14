Walvee Launches Free AI Platform That Turns Travel Inspiration Into Complete Trip Itineraries

Walvee on desktop — interactive map, day-by-day itinerary and flight search in a single session. Walvee on tablet — fully responsive layout for planning trips on any device, from inspiration to flights and hotels. Walvee's AI Concierge on mobile — describe your trip and get a full day-by-day itinerary, flights and hotels in minutes. No app download required.

Walvee's AI Concierge builds complete day-by-day itineraries with flights and hotels, starting from whatever inspires the trip. Free, no download.

Most people buy the flight and then figure out the trip. We inverted that — and now we're doing the same for YouTube: you watch the video, we build the trip.” — Rafael Meireles

SAO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people buy their flight and then figure out the trip.Walvee was built to fix that.Walvee (http:// beta.walvee.app ), a Google for Startups-backed AI travel planning platform based in São Paulo, today announced two features built around the same belief: that the best trips start with a moment, not a spreadsheet.Plan the Trip. Around the Game, the Video, the Moment.The first feature is a 2026 Soccer World Cup trip builder covering all 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada between June 11 and July 19, 2026. Pick a match. The AI Concierge builds everything around it — the city, the days before the game, the stadium logistics, the days after. Flights with dates pre-filled per city. Hotels mapped against the route. All in one conversation, free, no download required."Most people buy the flight and then figure out the trip," said Rafael Meireles, CEO and co-founder of Walvee. "We inverted that. The match is the anchor. The city, the route, the hotels, the flights — everything is built around it."The second feature follows the same logic, applied to where most people actually discover travel today: YouTube. "Trips from YouTube Shows" builds complete day-by-day itineraries directly from travel content by creators like Drew Binsky, Kara and Nate, and Mark Wiens, among others. Watch the video. The trip is already there."People plan trips on YouTube before they plan them anywhere else," said Meireles. "We're connecting where discovery happens to where planning happens — and that's a gap that no other platform has closed."Both features are expressions of the same product direction. Walvee is currently implementing integration with Ticketmaster's Discovery API, extending the same logic to concerts, festivals, theater and live events worldwide. Any moment worth traveling for becomes the starting point of a trip.This is what travel true. means in practice.Since its international launch in early 2026, Walvee has reached users in 31 countries with zero paid media. Not because of a campaign. Because the product works — and travelers in Austria, Italy, Germany and the United States found it, used it, and came back. The platform is listed on TAAFT (There's An AI For That) and is a participant in the Google for Startups program.The trip builder is live now at http://beta.walvee.app ABOUT WALVEEWalvee is an AI travel planning platform, backed by Google for Startups, that combines conversational AI, interactive maps, and flight and hotel search in a single session. Travelers describe their destination or choose from curated templates — including event-based trips and itineraries built from YouTube travel content — and receive a complete day-by-day itinerary without leaving the platform. No download required. Free to use. Available at http://beta.walvee.app NOTE: Walvee is not affiliated with or endorsed by any official World Cup organizing body. Match tickets are sold exclusively through official channels.

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