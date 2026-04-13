Aeroplicity Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, Helping Defense Contractors Meet CMMC Cloud Requirements

Built for aerospace and defense, Aeroplicity combines operational workflows, secure collaboration, and compliance management in a single unified platform.

Our SaaS platform was purpose-built to help customers handle CUI, support secure collaboration, and bring operational execution and compliance-sensitive work into a single cost-effective environment.” — Jerome Miastkowski

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeroplicity today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization through FedRAMP’s invite-only 20x Phase 2 pilot program. The milestone gives federal agencies and Defense Industrial Base organizations a secure cloud platform for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other compliance-sensitive workflows as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements phase into DoD contracting. Built specifically for aerospace and defense, Aeroplicity combines operational workflows, secure collaboration, and compliance management in a single purpose-built platform.This authorization validates that Aeroplicity’s cloud platform meets the federal security requirements needed to support sensitive aerospace and defense workloads. Participation in the FedRAMP 20x Phase 2 pilot program also reflects Aeroplicity’s early adoption of FedRAMP’s emerging cloud-native authorization model for Moderate-impact offerings.“Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization is a major milestone for Aeroplicity and for the aerospace and defense organizations we serve,” said Jerome Miastkowski, CEO of Aeroplicity. “Our SaaS platform was purpose-built to help customers handle CUI, support secure collaboration, and bring operational execution and compliance-sensitive work into a single cost-effective environment.”FedRAMP Moderate Authorization requires cloud service providers to demonstrate and independently assess a substantial set of security requirements aligned with federal standards, including NIST SP 800-53. By completing this process through the FedRAMP 20x pilot program, Aeroplicity demonstrates both technical maturity and leadership in adopting a next-generation approach to federal cloud security. and compliance requirements.CMMC requirements are now being phased into DoD solicitations and contracts under the final CMMC rule and related DFARS implementation. The public rollout began on November 10, 2025, with phased implementation over three years. For contractors handling CUI, cloud decisions are becoming more consequential as organizations work to support the security requirements associated with NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2 and related DoD requirements. Aeroplicity’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization gives defense contractors a stronger, more cost-effective option for cloud-based CUI workloads as they work toward CMMC readiness.Aeroplicity’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorized platform is designed to help defense contractors strengthen cybersecurity posture, support secure CUI workflows, and reduce the operational complexity of meeting evolving DoD expectations.With this authorization, federal agencies and Defense Industrial Base organizations can use Aeroplicity’s platform to support operational workflows, secure supply chain collaboration, compliance management, and traceable records across distributed aerospace and defense environments.As part of its platform, Aeroplicity offers a Compliance application designed to help organizations centralize security documentation and requirements, improve visibility into control readiness, and support continuous monitoring for FedRAMP compliance efforts.“Our Compliance application and Trust Center solution are designed to give organizations clearer visibility into their security posture and the evidence required to support ongoing FedRAMP compliance efforts,” said Miastkowski. “That helps customers strengthen readiness and improve coordination with federal stakeholders.”This milestone expands Aeroplicity’s ability to support federal agencies, aerospace manufacturers, and defense technology companies seeking a secure cloud platform purpose-built for aerospace and defense operations.Learn more about Aeroplicity’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorized platform for aerospace and defense organizations at aeroplicity.com About Aeroplicity Inc.Aeroplicity, founded in 2023, is an AI-native, blockchain-backed, FedRAMP Moderate Authorized cloud-based operating system built for aerospace and defense organizations that need secure operations, compliance, and collaboration in one platform. The Aeroplicity platform helps organizations manage operational workflows, support regulatory requirements, and strengthen supply chain resilience across complex aerospace and defense environments.

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