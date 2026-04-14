Trucent Achieves Boll Certification for Industrial Filtration Service in North America

Inspection and maintenance performed by Trucent technicians on industrial Boll filtration equipment. Boll-certified technician performing fluid analysis and testing in the Trucent laboratory. Trucent Separation Technologies

Boll-trained technicians and OEM parts support expand Trucent’s service capabilities for industrial customers

By training directly with Boll engineers in Germany, we can now support industrial customers with Boll certified service and OEM parts, right here in North America.” — Mike Smolen

DEXTER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trucent announces that its technicians have completed formal training with Boll Filter engineers in Germany and are now certified to provide service and support for Boll filtration systems across North America.

This certification enables Trucent to support industrial customers operating Boll filtration equipment with qualified service performed to Boll standards.

Trucent’s Boll-Certified Technicians are trained to perform inspection, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair on Boll filtration systems. In addition, Trucent is a supplier of genuine Boll Filter OEM replacement parts, supporting ongoing system performance and reliability.

“Our customers rely on these systems every day,” said Mike Smolen, Director of Trucent Fluid Performance. “By training directly with Boll engineers in Germany, we can now support industrial customers with Boll certified service and genuine OEM parts, right here in North America.”

Trucent’s regional service network provides support to industrial facilities throughout North America, with a focus on manufacturing applications, including automotive, aerospace, aviation, powertrain, and industrial process systems.

Boll filtration systems are widely used in industrial environments where reliability and performance are critical. Through this certification, Trucent extends Boll’s engineering standards with local service capability.

Industrial customers operating Boll filtration systems can now rely on Trucent for certified service, technical support, and access to genuine OEM parts, delivered to Boll standards.

For more information, visit: https://www.trucent.com/trucent-industrial-group/

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