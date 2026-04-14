SafeNetRx Launches National Drug Donation Day on April 23, 2026

Expanding access to needed prescription medications and reducing waste

Every day, we see the disconnect—patients making impossible choices between paying for medication or paying for groceries, while perfectly usable medicine goes unused.” — Jon-Michael Rosmann, SafeNetRx CEO.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeNetRx leaders today announced the first National Drug Donation Day, set for Thursday, April 23 — recognizing clinics, pharmacies, healthcare providers, and individuals across the country who donate unused prescription medications and help patients access life-saving treatments.

Each year, billions of dollars’ worth of safe medications go to waste in the U.S., while millions of Americans struggle to afford their prescriptions. According to the American Hospital Association, nearly 30% of patients report not taking medications as prescribed due to cost, leading to dangerous health risks and avoidable hospitalizations.

The urgency of this issue continues to grow. A recent Gallup poll found that healthcare now tops the list of domestic concerns, with 61% of Americans saying they worry “a great deal” about access and affordability—ranking it above inflation, the economy, and other major issues.

The National Drug Donation Day initiative builds on more than two decades of success in Iowa, where SafeNetRx has pioneered a nationally recognized model for safely redistributing unused medications. That model recently expanded into Nebraska, with plans to continue growth in other states to reach more patients and strengthen healthcare access.

“Every day, we see the disconnect—patients making impossible choices between paying for medication or paying for groceries, while perfectly usable medicine goes unused,” said Jon-Michael Rosmann, SafeNetRx CEO. “In Iowa alone, more than 160,000 patients received medications that they otherwise could not afford. National Drug Donation Day is about scaling that impact, so no patient goes without usable medication.”

“For many—especially older adults—access to medication remains a real challenge,” said Iowa Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer, Honorary Chair of National Drug Donation Day. "Nearly half of adults over 50 have skipped filling a prescription, or know someone who has, due to cost."

“Iowa has proven that drug donation programs can help reduce that burden, improve outcomes, and strengthen communities,” she added. “Expanding this model to other states simply means more families can access the timely or costly prescriptions that are needed.”

How It Works

SafeNetRx collects, verifies, and redistributes donated medications through a rigorous, transparent process. Clinics and pharmacies donate unused medications and supplies, which are logged into a real-time inventory system accessible to dispensing partners. Licensed pharmacists review every donation to confirm safety and eligibility.

Through this network, providers can access more than $20 million in medications at any given time—helping patients access treatment, avoid complications, and stay out of the hospital.

A Growing Movement

Medication donation programs continue to gain traction nationwide, with 45 U.S. states and territories authorizing the collection and redistribution of unused medicine. The need remains urgent: a 2020 study estimated that more than 1.1 million Medicare patients could die over the next decade due to medication affordability challenges.

To date, SafeNetRx has served more than 160,000 patients, redistributed over $155 million in donated medicine, and diverted more than 800 tons of medication for patient use or safe disposal. As demand grows, these types of programs are a practical way to cut healthcare costs and get more Americans the medications they need.

Supporting National Drug Donation Day

Beyond donating medications, individuals, organizations, and businesses can support National Drug Donation Day financially. Contributions help cover program costs, including medication verification, pharmacist review, secure distribution, technology, and outreach to clinics and patients in need.

Funding will also help bring the program to new states, so more communities can benefit. Donors can give once or on a recurring basis to support both National Drug Donation Day and SafeNetRx’s year-round work. To explore or contribute to sponsorship and partnership opportunities, visit SafeNetRx.org.

About SafeNetRx

SafeNetRx is an Iowa-based 501(c)(3) founded in 2001 as a public-nonprofit partnership dedicated to affordable medication access. Over the years, the organization has driven innovation in drug donation, charitable pharmacy, and care for underserved populations. Today, its mission is to address medication inequity by responsibly collecting and distributing donated medicines.

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