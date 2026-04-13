Governor Hochul Announces 30 Awards Statewide Totaling $25 Million to Expand Health Clinics and Improve Access to Healthcare Services for People With Developmental Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 30 awards with a $25 million investment to help address health equity for people with developmental disabilities who often find it difficult to find comprehensive healthcare that meets their needs. This critical statewide initiative was announced as part of Governor Hochul’s 2025 State of the State and enacted in the FY26 Budget. The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) prioritized awards based on projects related to expanding access to dental care, improving physical diagnostic space to better accommodate wheelchairs, creating sensory-friendly areas for neurodiverse patients, and improving access to specialty physical health services in ‘healthcare deserts.’

“Under my administration, we’re taking steps to close the health equity gap for New Yorkers with disabilities,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding allows New York’s providers to make life-changing upgrades to facility equipment and space to address some of the most difficult dental and preventative health access needs. This is innovation at work as we create a more inclusive New York for all.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are tackling the difficulties people with developmental disabilities face in accessing comprehensive healthcare from a qualified professional in a setting that is appropriate to their needs. Initiatives like the expansion of NYU Dentistry’s Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities will open literal doors for people who, for far too long, have been shut out of the equitable and quality healthcare they deserve.”

The state’s first award of $5 million was announced today at NYU College of Dentistry for their project, “Bridging the Gaps of Access, Transition and Workforce: Expansion of the NYU Dentistry Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities.” This funding will enable NYU to create a dedicated treatment space for children and adolescents with disabilities, easing the transition of care from childhood to adulthood and improving access for people of all ages. The modernization project will include elements to reduce anxiety and specialized dental equipment to meet the needs of patients with autism, other developmental disabilities, and complex medical conditions. Wheelchair accessible and sensory-friendly spaces will also create a patient-centered environment. In addition to providing this much-needed dental service in the community, NYU is also training the next generation of dentists to comprehensively care for the dental health needs of people with developmental disabilities.

Herman Robert Fox Dean of NYU Dentistry Dr. Charles Bertolami said, “NYU College of Dentistry has a long history of and commitment to improving oral health for people with disabilities. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing care across the lifespan, ensuring that young people with disabilities can receive the services they need and, most critically, maintain a ‘dental home’ as they grow into adulthood.”

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kim Ridley said, “As New York’s Chief Disability Officer, I’ve seen firsthand multiple times just how special the Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities at NYU Dentistry really is. They’ve created something truly remarkable, a place where children and adults with disabilities can receive compassionate, high-quality dental care in an environment that actually understands their needs. This kind of dedicated 'dental home’ is still far too rare, and it makes a real difference in people’s lives. I’m thrilled that Governor Hochul’s investment in Regional Disability Health Clinics will help expand this important work. It’s exactly the kind of progress we need to see more of across New York.”

The expansion at NYU Dentistry will include eight new treatment rooms, nearly doubling the number of clinical areas dedicated to disability care, which will enable NYU to expand dental services for New York City and the surrounding areas to more than 3,300 pediatric patients with disabilities per year. It’s estimated that upwards of 50 percent of patients will be people who utilize OPWDD’s services, with care management incorporated to ensure continuity of care.

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Every patient deserves comprehensive care designed to meet their needs, especially our historically underserved community members. I applaud Governor Hochul and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) for investing in programs statewide, including those offered by the University of Rochester, Cerebral Palsy Association of Rochester, and Rochester School of the Holy Childhood that bridge the gap between need and access for our neighbors.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “Too many people with disabilities lack access to basic healthcare needs such as dental care. NYU’s Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities addresses this need by creating an accessible treatment center and training practitioners on how to serve this population. I congratulate NYU on this investment of $5 million and thank Governor Hochul and the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities for recognizing the importance of expanding oral healthcare for people with disabilities.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “People with disabilities often face barriers when trying to access basic healthcare, from a lack of accessible facilities to providers who are not trained to meet their needs. Investments like these help expand specialized care, create welcoming and accessible treatment spaces, and ensure more New Yorkers receive high-quality healthcare. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for making investments to improve healthcare access for people with disabilities.”

Assemblymember Keith Powers said, “I’m very proud to have fought for state funding for NYU Dentistry’s Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities - and am thrilled it has been awarded. There’s a huge gap in access to dental care for people with disabilities, due to the lack of accessible offices and dentists trained to treat patients with physical or behavioral issues. This $5.48 million grant will expand the center to help ensure that people with disabilities can get the care they need without having to be referred to hospital operating rooms for simple procedures.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Access to quality, specialized healthcare should never depend on your zip code, and this investment moves us closer to that standard. Families across the Bronx have long faced challenges navigating care for loved ones with developmental disabilities, and this funding represents meaningful progress toward a more responsive and inclusive system. The operatory expansion at the ADAPT Bronx Dental Clinic will ensure that more Bronx residents, especially children and youth, can receive quality, culturally competent care in a supportive environment. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued leadership and commitment to advancing health equity and delivering resources that make a real difference in our communities.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “For too long, New Yorkers with developmental disabilities have faced real barriers to accessing basic healthcare, from a shortage of specialized providers to facilities that aren’t designed to support their needs. This investment is a meaningful step toward closing those gaps by expanding access, modernizing care settings, and improving the quality of services available. For Manhattan, these improvements will make a tangible difference for families who have too often been left out of our healthcare system. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for prioritizing health equity.”

In addition to applications for dentistry clinics, Article 16 clinics and Article 28 clinics, including Diagnostic and Treatment Centers, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Free-standing hospital extension clinics (off-campus sites), were eligible to apply to OPWDD’s Request for Applications. Applicants were able to propose capital projects that improve both access to and the quality of physical health care services (e.g., medical, dental, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language pathology).

Below is a complete list of awardees and projects by region:

New York City

Metro Community Health Centers: $1,343,962 – “Dental & Behavioral Health Renovation Project”

– “Dental & Behavioral Health Renovation Project” New York University: $5,477,832 – “Bridging the Gaps of Access, Transition and Workforce: Expansion of the NYU Dentistry Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities”

– “Bridging the Gaps of Access, Transition and Workforce: Expansion of the NYU Dentistry Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities” L’Refuah Medical & Rehabilitation Center dba Ezra Medical Center: $1,826,000 – “Ezra Medical Center (EMC) Dental Services Expansion Project”

– “Ezra Medical Center (EMC) Dental Services Expansion Project” Premier Healthcare: $449,012 – “Expanding and Enhancing Inclusive Dental Care in Queens for the I/DD Community”

$449,012

– “Expanding and Enhancing Inclusive Dental Care in Queens for the I/DD Community” Premier Healthcare: $424,704 – “Expanding and Enhancing Inclusive Dental Care in Manhattan for the I/DD Community”

– “Expanding and Enhancing Inclusive Dental Care in Manhattan for the I/DD Community” Staten Island University Hospital: $1,214,800 – “Improving Access to Behavioral Health and Dental Services through Implementation of Sensory Friendly Spaces”

– “Improving Access to Behavioral Health and Dental Services through Implementation of Sensory Friendly Spaces” Community Health Project dba Callen-Lorde Community Health Center: $8,500 – “Improving Accessibility at Brooklyn Clinic with Automatic Door Opener Installation”

– “Improving Accessibility at Brooklyn Clinic with Automatic Door Opener Installation” United Cerebral Palsy of New York City dba ADAPT Community Network: $197,709 – “ADAPT’s Bronx Clinic Dental Operatory Expansion”

– “ADAPT’s Bronx Clinic Dental Operatory Expansion” Betances Health Center: $219,650 – “Improving Accessibility and Inclusive Care for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities”

$219,650

Long Island

Long Island Select Healthcare: $2,338,753 – “Eastern Suffolk Integrated Healthcare Access Expansion”

– “Eastern Suffolk Integrated Healthcare Access Expansion” North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset): $15,766 – “Increasing Adult Primary Care Capacity for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities through Wheelchair Accessibility”

– “Increasing Adult Primary Care Capacity for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities through Wheelchair Accessibility” North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset): $135,200 – “Improving Dental Services through Implementation of Sensory Friendly Spaces”

– “Improving Dental Services through Implementation of Sensory Friendly Spaces” Long Island Jewish Medical Center: $142,900 – “Increasing Accessibility to Pediatric Dental Care through Sensory Friendly Spaces”

– “Increasing Accessibility to Pediatric Dental Care through Sensory Friendly Spaces” Long Island Jewish Medical Center: $345,500 – “Increasing Specialty Care Access and Sensory-Friendly Spaces at Northwell Health at Rego Park”

– “Increasing Specialty Care Access and Sensory-Friendly Spaces at Northwell Health at Rego Park” Long Island Jewish Medical Center: $25,621 – “Increasing Accessibility to Pediatric Primary Care through Sensory Friendly Spaces”

Western New York

Baker Victory Healthcare Center: $194,000 – “Dental Enhancement Project”

– “Dental Enhancement Project” State University of New York, University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine: $3,726,824 – “SUNY UBSDM Special Care Dentistry Center”

Finger Lakes

University of Rochester: $225,400 – “Smiles Without Barriers”

– “Smiles Without Barriers” Cerebral Palsy Association of Rochester dba CP Rochester: $25,540 – “Improved Accessibility for CP Rochester’s Family Dental Center”

– “Improved Accessibility for CP Rochester’s Family Dental Center” TheRochester School of the Holy Childhood: $30,387 – “Article 16 Clinical Office Upgrade”

– “Article 16 Clinical Office Upgrade” Mozaic Chapter, NYSARC, Inc. dba Mozaic: $284,320 – “Article 16 Clinic Expansion in Rural, Inclusive Community Center”

Capital Region

Community Work & Independence: $45,144 – “Creating Inclusive Access: Enhancing Mobility and Sensory Comfort at the Foothills Clinic”

Mohawk Valley

Fulton-Schoharie Counties Chapter NYSARC, Inc. dba The Arc Lexington: $238,920 – “Arc Lexington's Article 16 Proposal”

Mid-Hudson

The Center for Discovery: $448,533 – “The Discovery Health Center: Improving Health Care for People with Development Disabilities”

– “The Discovery Health Center: Improving Health Care for People with Development Disabilities” Westchester Institute of Human Development: $1,197,380 – “Increasing Access to Healthcare and Dental Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities”

– “Increasing Access to Healthcare and Dental Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities” NYSARC, Inc., Ulster, Greene, Putnam Counties Chapter dba The Arc Mid-Hudson: $392,932 – “Enhanced Clinical Services at Arc Mid-Hudson”

– “Enhanced Clinical Services at Arc Mid-Hudson” Cornerstone Family Healthcare: $204,221 – “Restoring Dental Access for Disabled Community in New City, NY”

Central New York

NYSARC, Inc., Onondaga County Chapter dba Arc of Onondaga: $533,042 – “AccessAbility Health Project”

– “AccessAbility Health Project” East Hill Family Medical dba East Hill Medical Center: $1,863,092 – “East Hill Medical Center Expansion Project”

North Country

United Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country dba Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country: $1,134,070 – “IDD-Focused Dental Suite Expansion – Ogdensburg FQHC”

New York State Resident Joann Mostovoy said, “There was a time when even a basic visit required heavy medication, and proper exams with X-rays could only be done under general anesthesia. Now, Victor is able to sit for an exam and have his teeth cleaned — something we once thought was impossible. The team goes above and beyond, treating him with dignity, patience, and a deep understanding of his needs. From the moment you walk in and see the state-of-the-art sensory room in the waiting area, it’s clear that this is a place that truly cares—before you even step into the exam room. If only there were places like this across the country—all children and adults with special needs deserve this level of care.”

New York State Resident Luisa Henriquez said, “After a previous traumatic experience, Liam wouldn’t open his mouth for any dentist. When we came to NYU, my plan was for Liam to be sedated because I truly believed there was no other way. The dentist at the center, Dr. Serena Simone, gently asked if she could try to work with him first, even just by playing and building trust. What happened next was something I will never forget: Liam allowed her to work in his mouth and go through the entire process without sedation. Now Liam feels comfortable and safe every time he goes to the dentist. The environment at the center is incredible — it’s organized, supportive, and designed in a way that truly helps children feel calm and understood.”

About NYU College of Dentistry

Founded in 1865, NYU College of Dentistry is the largest dental school in the US, educating nearly 10 percent of the nation’s dentists. The mission of the NYU Dentistry is to partner with students in achieving academic excellence, providing the best oral health care, and engaging in research, scholarship, creative endeavors, and service to improve the health of the highly diverse populations in New York City and around the world.

NYU Dentistry serves New Yorkers of all backgrounds, regardless of ability or disability, and with the 2019 opening of the NYU Dentistry Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities, has become one of the premier providers of quality oral health care for individuals with disabilities in New York State. Visit dental.nyu.edu to learn more.

About OPWDD

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provides high-quality person-centered supports and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of over 400 not-for-profit providers. OPWDD’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth, and a home within their community. For more information, visit www.opwdd.ny.gov or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.