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Release Date: April 13, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of Construction on Roundabout at Future Business Loop 81 and Van Buren Street in the City of Syracuse As Part of the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project Van Buren Street to Close, Between Almond Street and Henry Street, on Wednesday April 15 Roundabout Will Safely and Efficiently Move Traffic Through Busy Southside Intersection New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction is getting underway on a roundabout along the future Business Loop 81 at Van Buren Street in the City of Syracuse, creating an elegant gateway to the city that will also calm traffic and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. The new roundabout, which is being constructed as part of the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project, further demonstrates NYSDOT’s commitment to work in partnership with the local community; it was originally intended for a location near the STEAM at Dr. King Elementary School but was moved to Van Buren Street in response to concerns raised by local residents about its proximity to the school. The I-81 Viaduct Project is the largest project ever undertaken by NYSDOT and will remove an outdated piece of mid-20th century infrastructure that has wrongly divided the city for decades and replace it with a community grid. “The community spoke, we listened, and the result is a better project for everyone,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Relocating the roundabout from Martin Luther King East to Van Buren Street was in direct response to the input we received from neighbors, educators, and advocates. This is what we mean by engagement and collaboration and it is yielding results. The redesigned roundabout at Van Buren Street is a full-circle moment for Syracuse, not only changing the way traffic moves, but following through on commitments made through robust engagement, all of which is ushering in a future filled with hope and opportunity.” The two-lane roundabout will serve as one of the community grid’s primary access points to downtown Syracuse and will efficiently move traffic through this busy Southside intersection. It will slow Business Loop 81 northbound traffic as it transitions from a highway to the street level grid and will facilitate improved access to nearby neighborhoods, businesses, University Hill and other downtown attractions. A shared-use path will connect to the roundabout via a sidewalk just to the north of Van Buren Street, where pedestrians can safely cross to the east side of Business Loop 81. Renderings of the roundabout are available here During construction, Van Buren Street, between Almond Street and Henry Street, and Almond Street, between Taylor Street and Van Buren Street, will be closed. The closure is expected to continue through November. While Van Buren Street is closed to traffic, motorists are advised to follow the signed detours outlined below: • From Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp at Exit 18 (Adams Street/Harrison Street): East on East Adams Street, to south on Irving Avenue, to Van Buren Street • From Almond Street: North on Almond Street, to east on East Adams Street, to south on Irving Avenue, to Van Buren Street • From Henry Street: East on Van Buren Street, to north on Irving Avenue, to east on Waverly Avenue, to north on South Crouse Avenue, to west on Harrison Street, to south on East Adams Street, to Taylor Street During construction of the Van Buren Street roundabout, a portion of Irving Avenue, south of the Crouse Hospital parking garage to Waverly Place, will become a one-way street. This change fulfills a request from Crouse Hospital and will help reduce the amount of traffic passing by the emergency services entrance and visitors entrance, enhancing safety for hospital employees, patients and visitors crossing Irving Avenue. Additionally, with more traffic along South Crouse Avenue, rectangular rapid flashing beacons will be installed at Marshall Street to enhance pedestrian visibility and increase driver awareness. This is the third roundabout constructed as part of the I-81 Viaduct Project, with the City of Syracuse’s first roundabout opening along East Brighton Avenue at East Glen Avenue, in September 2024, followed by a second roundabout along East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road in July 2025. Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to traditional intersections, roundabouts require reduced speeds, helping to lessen the risk of serious crashes, while also allowing traffic to flow more freely through the intersection itself. In addition, roundabouts eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video. City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “The start of construction on the roundabout marks an important milestone for the area," said Syracuse Mayor Sharon F. Owens. "Once complete, it will serve as a gateway into the City of Syracuse from the south, naturally slowing traffic as it approaches nearby neighborhoods and creating a safer, more welcoming entrance for residents and visitors. I thank our partners at NYSDOT for listening to neighborhood voices and moving the roundabout to its new location along Van Buren Street reflecting the community’s priorities and ensuring this project advances in a way that acknowledges the people who live here.” Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala said, “Syracuse University is grateful for the close collaboration with our local and state partners as this important work moves forward,” says Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer. “The projects underway represent a transformative investment in our shared community, one that will shape the Central New York region for generations to come. The results will benefit our campus community and visitors, as well as our neighbors across the region. We remain committed to working with our partners to ensure the process is as seamless as possible for everyone affected.” Syracuse Police Department Chief Mark Rusin said, “Projects like the Route 81 redevelopment are important for Syracuse’s future, but we know they can cause short-term challenges. Our priority is keeping the public safe as traffic patterns change. We’re working closely with DOT to support safe travel in the area, and we ask everyone to stay patient, follow detours, and remain alert in construction zones.” The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $34.4 billion, five-year NYSDOT Capital Plan helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###