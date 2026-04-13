New Book, Dollars to Doughnuts: Imagining a Sustainable Future, Launches April 15, 2026

Dollars to Doughnuts: Imagining a Sustainable Future

Climate change and environmental decline dominate headlines. Dollars to Doughnuts: Imagining a Sustainable Future offers clear-eyed yet hopeful path forward.

Crippling heat waves, forests burning, species disappearing, microplastics…solutions exist and individuals, communities, and institutions all have a role to play.” — Lloyd R. Prentice

MARSHFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Dollars to Doughnuts: Imagining a Sustainable Future by Lloyd R. Prentice Launches April 15, 2026At a moment when climate change and environmental decline dominate global headlines, author Lloyd R. Prentice offers a clear-eyed yet hopeful path forward in his new book, Dollars to Doughnuts: Imagining a Sustainable Future, launching April 15, 2026.The book tackles one of the defining questions of our time: What can we do now to leave our children—and theirs—a habitable Earth?Inspired by Oxford economist Kate Raworth’s “doughnut” model of sustainable development, Dollars to Doughnuts explores what must change for humankind to thrive within the safe space between the limits of Earth’s resources and humanity’s basic needs. From climate change solutions and sustainable development to the principles behind doughnut economics and the green economy transition, Prentice connects complex concepts in a way that is both accessible and deeply engaging.The environmental crisis can feel overwhelming. Headlines bring news of crippling heat waves, forests burning, species disappearing, microplastics showing up everywhere—from mothers’ milk to dolphins’ breath. Yet Prentice argues that solutions already exist—and that individuals, communities, and institutions all have a role to play.The book highlights innovative ideas, practical resources, and the inspiring work of researchers and activists around the world.It is urgent yet optimistic— written for anyone concerned about climate change and the future of our planet.Available April 15, 2026 through major booksellers.Author Contact:Lloyd R. Prentice781-985-2561dollarstodoughnuts@writersglen.comdollarstodoughnuts.earth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.