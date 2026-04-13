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Mother, Who Called Court Minutes After Rights Terminated, Not Entitled to Rehearing—C.A.

A mother who called into court 25 minutes after the time scheduled for the proceedings, just after oral findings were made and her parental ties to her child were severed, was not denied due process by virtue of the commissioner’s decision not to reopen the hearing, Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has held.

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Mother, Who Called Court Minutes After Rights Terminated, Not Entitled to Rehearing—C.A.

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