Governor Ivey Announces 14 Appointments, Including Marion County District Judge

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the appointment of 14 individuals to various positions across the state including John Hunter Fikes as District Judge in the 25th Judicial Circuit in Marion County. Fikes’ appointment fills a vacancy on the court after the retirement of longtime District Judge Mark Hammitte effective April 1, 2026.

A 2010 graduate of The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in 2014, Fikes has served as attorney and owner of the Fikes Law firm in Hamilton for the last 12 years.

“Hunter Fikes brings a broad knowledge of the law with more than a decade of courtroom experience covering juvenile, criminal defense, probate, family and civil litigation,” said Governor Ivey. “He is well known in Marion County for professional representation of individuals, business and government clients, and for assuming quasi-judicial municipal roles requiring impartial decision making, statutory interpretation and fair administration of public hearings. His legal experience and fair application of the law will serve the Court and the people of Marion County well.”

Fikes was notified of his official appointment on Friday.

“I am honored by Governor Ivey’s appointment and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Marion County,” said Fikes. “I was raised here, and my wife and I are now raising our children here, so this community means a great deal to me. For more than a decade, I have had the privilege of practicing in our local courts, and I have developed a deep respect for the important role this Court plays in our community. I am committed to ensuring that every case is handled fairly, efficiently and in accordance with the law.”

Governor Ivey also made 13 other appointments. A list of those appointments is attached.

Fikes’ official headshot is attached.

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