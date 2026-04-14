Vuja De Digital Named a Webby Awards Honoree for Best Growth Strategy in Advertising, Media & PR

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Vuja De Digital rebuilt Golf Pride's media program into a unified growth system, helping the leading brand achieve its highest sales in company history.

Vuja De Digital has played a pivotal role in Golf Pride's paid media success," said Brandon Tonkovich, Sr. Associate Brand Manager at Golf Pride.” — Brandon Tonkovich

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vuja De Digital has been named an Honoree for Best Growth Strategy in Advertising, Media & PR at the 30th Annual Webby Awards, recognized for its work transforming Golf Pride's digital marketing from a fragmented, channel-by-channel operation into a single, data-driven growth system.

The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and called "the Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, received nearly 13,000 entries from more than 70 countries this year.

The Challenge

Golf Pride® is the global leader in golf grips — a heritage performance brand with strong category presence. However, as the media landscape evolved, their growth required a more nimble, data-driven approach to unlock the next level of performance for the legacy brand.

While the brand’s equity remained strong, the existing media ecosystem had become fragmented. Digital media campaigns operated in silos across search, social, and programmatic, with no unified measurement framework, lagging optimization cycles, and limited visibility into how media investments translated to business outcomes.

The Work

Vuja De Digital rebuilt the program from the measurement layer up. Rather than optimizing within the existing structure, the agency developed a cross-channel operating system — a unified taxonomy connecting Search, Paid Social, Programmatic, and CTV through a shared data spine — that gave Golf Pride real-time visibility across both its DTC and retail channels for the first time.

The operational shift was as significant as the strategic one. Semi-annual reviews gave way to weekly performance reads and monthly budget reallocations, with every dollar benchmarked against CPA, ROAS, and assisted lift. Media decisions were treated as business decisions.

At the funnel level, CTV, endemic video, and Paid Social generated over 100 million impressions with click-through rates running three times above industry benchmarks. Demand Gen and Performance Max delivered a 66% performance improvement for key product lines. Programmatic exposure improved downstream conversion rates by 4–7x. Search and Paid Social became the dominant DTC revenue drivers.

Creative strategy played an equally material role. Multivariate testing showed that motion-driven, narrative formats consistently outperformed static assets, with "Confidence" and "Control" themes ranking highest in ad recall and engagement. Psychographic modeling identified female golfers and performance-driven enthusiasts as high-value growth audiences, improving prospecting efficiency by nearly 20%.

The Results

Golf Pride finished the year on track for its highest revenue performance in company history — approximately 20% year-over-year growth, well above its internal forecast. In North America specifically, the program contributed to roughly 10% sales growth, with retail sell-through reaching nearly 73% of the full-year goal by mid-year, ahead of any prior year's pace.

"Vuja De Digital has played a pivotal role in Golf Pride's paid media success," said Brandon Tonkovich, Sr. Associate Brand Manager at Golf Pride. "Their team brings a combination of strategic insight, creativity, and constant optimization. They understand our brand and challenge us in the best ways, allowing us to reach golfers in more impactful and efficient ways. Our relationship with Vuja De is more than just a collaboration — it's a true partnership."

From the Agency

"Golf Pride didn't have a spending problem or a creative problem — they had a systems problem," said Kelly Maguire, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at Vuja De Digital. "When you can't connect media investment to business outcomes in real time, you're flying blind on every dollar. We rebuilt the infrastructure first, then let the data drive the decisions. That's what this recognition is really about."

Industry Recognition

"Honorees like Vuja De Digital are redefining what's possible on the Internet, pushing creativity and innovation forward in bold and unexpected ways," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "Being selected as an Honoree from nearly 13,000 entries is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the impact of their work."

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