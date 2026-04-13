Touchstone Advisors Advises on the Sale of Fairfield County Millwork

Fairfield County Millwork has been acquired by Ashford Sato

Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce that Fairfield County Millwork Inc. has been acquired by Ashford Sato.

Touchstone Advisors was an invaluable partner throughout the process. Their guidance and execution helped us achieve an excellent outcome.” — Brendan McCafferty, President at NECP

BETHANY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce that Fairfield County Millwork Inc., a leading provider of custom architectural millwork and wood fabrication services, has been acquired by Ashford Sato. Touchstone Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fairfield County Millwork in connection with the transaction.

Fairfield County Millwork has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, custom millwork solutions to a diverse base of high-end residential clients throughout the Northeast. The company is recognized for its skilled craftsmanship, experienced workforce, and long-standing customer relationships.

The seller, New England Capital Partners (NECP), is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market operating companies. NECP targets companies with annual revenues of $3 million to $30 million, primarily in manufacturing, distribution, and service industries across the Northeast.

The buyer, Ashford Sato is a private holding company that acquires and develops high-end manufacturing and design-oriented businesses centered on craftsmanship and quality.

“We are proud to have advised on this successful transaction,” said Steve Pappas, Partner at Touchstone Advisors. “Fairfield County Millwork has established itself as a premier provider in the architectural millwork space, and the strong level of interest from buyers underscores the continued demand for high-quality businesses in this sector.”

“Touchstone Advisors was an invaluable partner throughout the process,” said Brendan McCafferty, President at NECP. “Their guidance and execution helped us achieve an excellent outcome.”

“Over 44 years, Fairfield County Millwork has built an outstanding reputation for complex custom fabrication, refined detailing, and close collaboration with architects and contractors,” said Everett Schulz, President of Ashford Sato. “We look forward to continuing that legacy of excellence.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Fairfield County Millwork

Founded in 1982, Fairfield County Millwork provides custom architectural millwork for high-end projects across the Northeast, partnering with leading architects and contractors from detailed drawings through fabrication and installation.

About Touchstone Advisors

Touchstone Advisors is a middle-market investment bank focused on advising business owners on mergers, acquisitions and helping clients prepare for an exit. The firm has deep experience across industrial, manufacturing, and building products sectors

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