TondroAI Publishes Field Guide Documenting 20 Live AI Use Cases in Higher Ed Registrar Offices

What These Campuses Already Know About AI” — the TondroAI registrar’s field guide, April 2026 TondroAI digital logo file AACRAO 2026 Annual

CEO Vadim Gorelik to Present Live Demo of AI-Powered Transcript Evaluation and Fraud Detection at AACRAO 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans

AI tools that were in pilot a year ago have graduated into mature operations. We put this guide together so every registrar team can see what’s really working, use it to make the case to leadership.” — Vadim Gorelik, Co-Founder & CEO, Tondro

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TondroAI, the innovation branch of Tondro Consulting, a Salesforce-native solutions company specializing in higher education, today announced the publication of: What These Campuses Already Know About AI: The Registrar's Field Guide to What's Working Now — and the Framework Behind It. The guide documents 20 operational AI use cases currently live in registrar offices across the country, spanning transcript processing, fraud detection, transfer credit evaluation, and student retention. This blog post summarizes the findings and links out to the full guide.The publication coincides with the 111th AACRAO Annual Meeting (April 19–22, 2026) in New Orleans, where Tondro Co-Founder and CEO Vadim Gorelik will deliver a live demonstration of AI-powered transcript evaluation at the conference.CONFERENCE SESSIONAI-Powered Transcript Evaluation and Fraud Detection:Upload-to-Credit in Under 2 MinutesPresenter: Vadim Gorelik, Co-Founder & CEO, TondroWhen: Monday, April 20, 2026 | 4:00–4:50 PM | Room 221Where: 111th AACRAO Annual Meeting, New Orleans, LABooth: #503 in the exhibit hallABOUT THE FIELD GUIDESomething remarkable is happening in registrar offices across the country. AI tools that were in pilot a year ago have graduated into mature operations — processing 50 transcripts in 12 minutes, reducing summer melt by 22%, catching 96% of fraudulent financial aid applications before they cost institutions a dime.Until now, these stories have been scattered across websites, conference sessions, research reports, and peer conversations. TondroAI compiled the highlights into a single resource designed for registrar teams and their leadership.KEY FINDINGS-A registrar's office in Oklahoma is now processing 50 transcripts in 12 minutes — work that previously took days, using one staff member per hour.-A university in Georgia reduced summer melt by 22% after deploying an AI chatbot that answered student questions at 2 AM when no human staff were available.-A community college in California caught 96% of fraudulent financial aid applications before submission — preventing more than $172,000 in institutional losses.-Across California, an AI system is mapping 36 million course pairs to solve transfer credit evaluation at scale.-A team in New York is now catching fraudulent credentials with 99% accuracy using AI-powered document analysis.-43% of transfer credits are currently lost in transit industrywide — a problem AI is beginning to solve systematically.Most of these projects have moved beyond pilot stage into full production operations. The guide is designed to help registrar teams understand what is working, identify similar problems at their own institutions, and build the case for adoption with their leadership.ABOUT TONDROAI EXTRACTGorelik’s AACRAO session will feature a live demonstration of TondroAI Extract , a purpose-built AI tool for intelligent document parsing and transcript evaluation in higher education. Extract is currently in use at The Chicago School (The Community Solution) and other institutions, delivering significant productivity gains and cost reductions per transcript evaluated. Tondro is the only company in this space that publishes its transparent pricing on its website.Physical copies of the field guide are available at Booth #503 in the AACRAO exhibit hall. The digital version is available now via our website.PHOTO AVAILABLE FOR EDITORIAL USECaption: Cover of “What These Campuses Already Know About AI” — the TondroAI registrar’s field guide published April 2026, in advance of the AACRAO Annual Conference.ABOUT TONDROTondro is a Salesforce-native implementation partner and AI solutions company specializing in higher education. With a combined 50+ years in higher education and deep Salesforce implementation experience, Tondro helps institutions modernize their student information systems (SIS) and adopt AI that produces measurable outcomes. The TondroAI product suite — including TondroAI Extract and TondroAI Discover — is purpose-built for higher education operations teams.TondroConsulting.com | Tondro.aiMEDIA CONTACTMichelle MassaTondro.AIPlease, no solicitation of products or services.NOTE TO EDITORS: TondroAI is exhibiting at Booth #503 at AACRAO 2026, April 20–22 in New Orleans, LA. Interview requests for Vadim Gorelik may be directed to the media contact above.

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