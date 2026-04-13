AI, Inequality, and Agency: Insights from RegulatingAI Podcast with Oby Ezekwesili & Anja Manuel Hosted by Sanjay Puri

RegulatingAI Podcast Anja Manuel, Co-Founder of Rice Hadley Gates, Executive Director of the Aspen Security Forum & Dr. Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili, Founder of Human Capital Africa, former Vice President of the World Bank, with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

Without proper skills & policies, AI can't drive growth and widens inequality, as discussed by Oby Ezekwesili & Anja Manuel on RegulatingAI Podcast.

The real challenge is not just the digital divide but the agency divide.” — Dr. Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RegulatingAI Podcast , hosted by Sanjay Puri , brings together powerful voices to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. In this episode, guests Dr. Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili , Founder of Human Capital Africa, former Vice President of the World Bank, co-founder of Transparency International Nigeria, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People, and Anja Manuel, Co-Founder of Rice Hadley Gates, Executive Director of the Aspen Security Forum, Payne Distinguished Lecturer at Stanford, and a member of the US Defense Policy Board, explore how AI will shape economies, especially in Africa and other developing regions. They challenge the common belief that technology automatically creates progress. Instead, they argue that real transformation depends on inclusion, policy, and human agency.Obi explains that economic transformation does not always improve lives. He shares how poverty can persist across generations, even when economies grow. He warns that AI may follow the same pattern if leaders do not act carefully. Many people in Africa work in informal sectors like farming and street vending. AI tools rarely address their needs. Without proper planning, AI could even reduce their income by replacing simple roles. He stresses that governments must focus on inclusion and remove barriers such as poor infrastructure and lack of education.Anja adds a global perspective. She explains that AI can improve healthcare, payments, and access to knowledge. For example, systems like India’s digital ID have helped people access financial services. AI can build on such systems to deliver better services. However, she agrees that these benefits will not happen on their own. Countries need strong policies, education systems, and investments. She also highlights a growing global AI race between the United States and China. This race focuses on power and speed but often ignores fairness and ethics.The discussion also highlights gender inequality. Data shows that many jobs held by women face higher risks from AI automation. In Africa, many women lack digital skills and access to training. This gap makes them more vulnerable to job loss. At the same time, most AI systems are built without enough female representation. This imbalance can lead to biased outcomes. Both speakers stress that education and skill development must start early and include everyone.In conclusion, the conversation on the RegulatingAI Podcast shows that AI is not just a technology issue. It is a human issue. Obi and Anja agree that AI can support growth, but only if leaders act with purpose. They must invest in people, build fair systems, and close the agency gap. Without this effort, AI may deepen inequality instead of reducing it.

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