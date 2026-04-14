Jet Direct Mortgage Celebrates 20 Years of Homeownership Success Across Long Island and New York

Jet Direct Mortgage Jet Direct Mortgage Celebrates 20 Years Jet Direct Mortgage

Jet Direct Mortgage celebrates 20 years helping Long Island and NY families secure mortgages, refinance, and achieve lasting homeownership.

BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jet Direct Mortgage, a leading mortgage lender specializing in home mortgage loans and refinancing solutions , proudly celebrates its 20-year anniversary . For two decades, the company has helped thousands of individuals and families across Long Island and New York successfully navigate the home financing process and achieve their homeownership goals.Built on a mission to raise the standard within the mortgage industry, Jet Direct Mortgage has consistently delivered personalized lending solutions, transparent communication, and expert guidance. Whether assisting first-time homebuyers or homeowners seeking to refinance for better financial positioning, the company focuses on aligning every loan with the client’s long-term objectives.20 Years of Mortgage Lending and Refinancing ExpertiseOver the past 20 years, Jet Direct Mortgage has adapted to evolving market conditions, changing interest rates, and increasingly complex lending requirements. Through it all, the company has remained committed to simplifying both home mortgage loans and refinancing strategies—making the process more accessible, efficient, and results-driven.From purchase loans to refinance programs designed to lower monthly payments or optimize long-term equity, Jet Direct Mortgage offers a full range of solutions tailored to today’s borrowers. Its deep understanding of the Long Island and New York housing markets allows the team to provide strategic guidance that goes beyond transactional lending.COO Perspective on 20 Years of Growth“This 20-year milestone is more than just a celebration of time—it’s a celebration of the thousands of families we’ve had the privilege to help,” said Peter Pescatore, COO of Jet Direct Mortgage. “At Jet Direct, we’ve always believed that homeownership is more than a financial transaction—it’s a life-changing achievement. Our team has worked tirelessly to guide our clients through that journey with honesty, expertise, and a commitment to their success.”He continued, “We’ve helped thousands of people realize their dream of owning a home, and that responsibility is something we take very seriously. Every client has a story, and we’re proud to be a part of it. As we look ahead, our mission remains the same—to continue raising the bar in the mortgage industry and delivering the level of service our clients deserve.”What Sets Jet Direct Mortgage Apart• Client-first approach focused on outcomes and long-term success• Comprehensive home mortgage loan and refinancing options• Transparent, step-by-step lending process• Local expertise across Long Island and New York• Education-driven strategy to support informed decision-makingLooking Ahead: The Future of Mortgage LendingAs Jet Direct Mortgage looks toward the future, the company remains focused on enhancing its digital capabilities, expanding access to educational resources, and continuing to deliver high-performance mortgage and refinancing solutions. While the industry continues to evolve, its core commitment remains unchanged—helping clients secure the right home loan with clarity, confidence, and trust.About Jet Direct MortgageJet Direct Mortgage is a trusted mortgage lender serving Long Island and New York, specializing in home mortgage loans and refinancing solutions. With over 20 years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering personalized service, transparent lending practices, and results-driven strategies that help clients achieve and sustain homeownership.To learn more, visit: https://jetdirectmortgage.com

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