Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Bill Moratorium, Again Invites Legislative Majority to Share Their Budget Proposal With Arizonans

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that she will veto all bills sent to her desk until Republican legislators show the people of Arizona their budget proposal and engage in serious negotiations. Over three weeks ago, the Governor’s Office paused negotiations due to the Republican leadership’s refusal to negotiate on Prop 123 and called on them to show their proposed budget to Arizonans.

In the weeks since, the legislative majority has failed to produce a plan despite repeated promises to do so. They claimed to have proposed a balanced budget plan on February 19th during negotiations, but have kept it secret from the public and continue to hide it from scrutiny.

Instead of producing a public budget plan during the session, Republican politicians have focused on ramming through tax breaks for billionaires and special interests, bills to undermine Arizona’s Assured Water Supply protections and endanger Arizona’s water security, and attacks on food assistance and Medicaid which have already been decimated by Washington’s misguided policies.

“I began this year calling for the legislative majority to work with me to cut taxes for the middle class, deliver over $1 billion to our public school teachers and students without raising taxes, and bring down costs for working families,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Eighty-seven days ago, I showed the people of Arizona my balanced budget that does just that. Unfortunately, the legislative majority has done nothing but say ‘no’ and hide their budget from the people of this state. They’re focused on the wrong things. Instead of coming to the table ready to support middle-class Arizonans, they’ve spent months pushing tax breaks for billionaires and special interests, fighting to let out-of-state corporations pump water out from under Arizona families and farmers, and working to strip health care and food assistance from vulnerable children.

“Arizonans deserve more than these political games. They deserve a budget that cuts taxes for the middle class, funds our public schools and lowers costs for everyday Arizonans. I’m ready to negotiate. My door is open. The legislative majority needs to put forward their budget proposal and then join me at the negotiating table so we can pass a bipartisan, balanced budget just like we’ve done the past three years. But until the legislative majority shows us their plans for a balanced budget that works for middle-class Arizonans, their bills will be dead on arrival. I know we can get big things done when we work together, but that isn’t possible when one side refuses to show us their plans.”

Hobbs elaborated that there will be two exceptions to the moratorium for critical, must-pass bills to strengthen public safety:

“I understand that public safety can’t wait for obstructionist politicians in the legislature to get their act together. I am ready to sign SB 1503 first responders; state death benefit and a bill with $4.75 million to DPS from the Highway Patrol Fund as soon as they reach my desk to support our State Troopers and first responders.”

BACKGROUND & TIMELINE OF BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS

Governor Hobbs began the session calling for middle class tax cuts, an extension to Prop 123 that would deliver $1.5 billion to Arizona public schools, and programs to lower costs in the state.

Eighty-seven days after Governor Hobbs unveiled her Executive Budget, Republicans have refused to show Arizonans their budget, despite claiming to have presented one to the Governor’s Office on February 19th.

On March 12, Senator Hoffman tweeted, “If Republicans decide to surrender on 123, they will be effectively underwriting the Hobbs’ [sic] reelection campaign”

On March 19, Republican budget negotiators notified the Governor’s Office that Prop 123 is off the table for the session.

On March 20, the Governor’s Office paused negotiations due to Republican refusal to discuss Prop 123. The Office also called on Republicans to show their budget to the public.

Republican negotiators then misrepresented the governor’s Prop 123 plan claiming “[the Governor’s] latest plan calls for a 10.9 percent distribution for the next 20 years.”

Republicans also promised a budget “in the next several weeks.”

On March 30, Republicans changed their explanation for taking Prop 123 off the negotiating table and claimed they will show their budget plans within the next month.

Twenty-four days after promising a budget “in the coming weeks” Republicans have made no progress on showing Arizonans their budget.