Dr. Keri Francl of Alternative Answers Named Finalist for Excellence in Healthcare at 2026 Inspire Awards

Her dedication extends far beyond the walls of her practice.” — Alternative Answers Team

GRAND ISLAND, NE, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inspire Awards Ceremony, a growing Grand Island tradition, returns for its fourth year today at Boulder Flatts, honoring exceptional women who make a lasting impact across Hall County. The annual event recognizes leaders who demonstrate professional excellence, community dedication, and a commitment to uplifting those around them.Each year, nominations are submitted by the public and reviewed by an advisory board, which selects three finalists in each of the eight award categories. Among these is the Excellence in Healthcare award, recognizing women whose work has significantly advanced the health and wellbeing of the Grand Island community.Dr. Keri Francl, founder of Alternative Answers , has been named a finalist in the Excellence in Healthcare category, an honor that reflects both her professional achievements and her deep connection to the community she serves.Known for her personalized and integrative approach to care, Dr. Francl has built a reputation for going beyond traditional clinical practices. Through Alternative Answers, she focuses on identifying root causes, supporting whole-body wellness, and empowering patients to take an active role in their health. Her work has touched the lives of many individuals and families throughout the region, earning her the trust and respect of her patients.The Inspire Awards celebrate women who lead with purpose, demonstrate a strong sense of self, and embody a results-driven work ethic. Finalists are recognized not only for their professional accomplishments, but also for their role as mentors, advocates, and leaders within the community.“Being named a finalist for Excellence in Healthcare is a reflection of the meaningful relationships Dr. Francl has built with her patients and the impact she continues to make in Grand Island,” said a representative of Alternative Answers. “Her dedication extends far beyond the walls of her practice.”In addition to category awards, the ceremony will also present the prestigious Woman of the Year honor, selected by the advisory board from the full pool of nominees.The 2026 Inspire Awards Ceremony takes place this evening, Wednesday, April 8, at Boulder Flatts, bringing together community members to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women who continue to shape and strengthen Grand Island.About Alternative AnswersAlternative Answers is a functional and integrative healthcare practice led by Dr. Keri Francl, focused on identifying root causes of health concerns and supporting long-term wellness through personalized care.

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